Dames houden van bandieten

Bessie was a lovely child from west Tennessee

Leroy was an outlaw hard-eyed and mean

One day she saw him starin’ and it chilled her to the bone

And she knew she had to see that look on a child of her own

[Refrein:] ‘Cause ladies love outlaws like babies love stray dogsLadies touch babies like a banker touches goldAnd outlaws touch the ladiesSomewhere deep down in their soul

Linda was a lady blonde and built to last

Benny was a no good guitar picker runnin’ from his past

She heard all of his songs tellin’ nothin’ but bad news

But she made her mind up to try to gain him win or lose

[refrein]

Jessi liked the Cadillacs and diamonds on her hands

Waymore had a reputation as a ladies’ man

Late one night a light of love finally gave a sign

Jessi parked her Cadillac and took her place in line

[2x refrein]

Ladies love outlaws, origineel van Waylon Jennings, 1972

Bij de Everly Brothers wordt het nog meer country…



1972

En ja, dit countrylied past in de Gayle McCormick-gedachtenis (deel 3), dit is namelijk haar laatste plaatopname, als zangeres in het refrein bij deze versie, geproduceerd door Waylon Jennings.



Jimmy Rabbitt & Renegade, 1976