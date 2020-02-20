Het is springtij op de rivieren van bloed

De NOS, altijd bereidwillig ten aanzien van CDA en VVD, meldde dat er “negen buitenlanders” waren gedood in Hanau. Waarmee ze wat begrip voor de dader in hun kop meevoerden. En de coalitie in Noord-Brabant niet in de wielen reden.

Het duurt eigenlijk allemaal al zo lang, maar het wordt wel erger.

Listen to the victim abused by the system

The basis is racist, you know that we must face this

It can’t happen here (Oh, yeah?)

Take a look around at the cities and the towns

See ‘em hunting, creeping, sneaking, breeding

Fear and loathing with the lies they’re speaking

The knife, the gun, broken bottle, petrol bomb

There is no future when the past soon come

And when they come to ethnically cleanse me

Will you speak out? Will you defend me?

Or laugh through a glass eye as they rape our lives?

Trampled under foot by the right on the rise

(You owe us!)

Ich bin ein Ausländer

(You owe us everything!)

Ich bin ein Ausländer

(You owe us!)

Ich bin ein Ausländer

(You owe us everything!)

Ich bin ein Ausländer

Welcome to a state where the politics of hate

Shout loud in the crowd, watch them beat us all down

There’s a rising tide on the rivers of blood

But if the answer isn’t violence, neither is your silence

If they come to ethnically cleanse me

Will you speak out? Will you defend me?

Freedom of expression doesn’t make it alright

Trampled under foot by the rise of the right

(You owe us!)

Ich bin ein Ausländer

(You owe us everything!)

Ich bin ein Ausländer

(You owe us!)

Ich bin ein Ausländer

(You owe us everything!)

Ich bin ein Ausländer

Ich bin ein Ausländer

(8x)



Ich bin ein Ausländer, Pop will eat itself, 1994