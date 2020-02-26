Religieuze klassieker du jour: You Want It Darker

De titelsong van het laatste Cohen-album dat nog tijdens het leven van de Canadese bard verscheen. Twee weken na de release van You Want It Darker overleed Leonard Cohen. Het album is sterk religieus getint. Kort voor zijn dood verklaarde Cohen tegenover de New Yorker dat hij gereed was om te sterven, wat mogelijk de toonzetting van het album verklaart.

Cohen was een intens religieus mens, maar zijn godsopvatting staat mijlenver af van het blije Leger-des-Heils-gevoel dat door de kerk gepromoot wordt: “Magnified, sanctified/Be thy holy name/Vilified, crucified/In the human frame/A million candles burning/For the help that never came/You want it darker”. In het vierde couplet verwijst zelfs expliciet naar de Holocaust, die God blijkbaar niet kon of wilde voorkomen.

“Hineni” (Hebreeuws “הנני”) betekent “hier ben ik” (letterlijk”zie, ik”). Het is het antwoord dat een mens geeft als God hem/haar roept. Het impliceert de bereidheid verantwoording af te leggen.

[Verse 1: Leonard Cohen] If you are the dealer

I’m out of the game

If you are the healer

It means I’m broken and lame

If thine is the glory then

Mine must be the shame

You want it darker

We kill the flame

[Verse 2: Leonard Cohen]

Magnified, sanctified

Be thy holy name

Vilified, crucified

In the human frame

A million candles burning

For the help that never came

You want it darker

[Chorus: Leonard Cohen]

Hineni, hineni

I’m ready, my Lord

[Verse 3: Leonard Cohen]

There’s a lover in the story

But the story’s still the same

There’s a lullaby for suffering

And a paradox to blame

But it’s written in the scriptures

And it’s not some idle claim

You want it darker

We kill the flame

[Verse 4: Leonard Cohen]

They’re lining up the prisoners

And the guards are taking aim

I struggled with some demons

They were middle-class and tame

I didn’t know I had permission

To murder and to maim

You want it darker

[Chorus: Leonard Cohen]

Hineni, hineni

I’m ready, my Lord

[Verse 5: Leonard Cohen]

Magnified, sanctified

Be thy holy name

Vilified, crucified

In the human frame

A million candles burning

For the love that never came

You want it darker

We kill the flame

[Verse 6: Leonard Cohen]

If you are the dealer

Let me out of the game

If you are the healer

I’m broken and lame

If thine is the glory

Mine must be the shame

You want it darker

[Chorus: Leonard Cohen]

Hineni, hineni

Hineni, hineni

I’m ready, my Lord

[Outro: Cantor Gideon Zelermyer]

Hineni

Hineni, hineni

Hineni

