Religieuze klassieker du jour: You Want It Darker

De titelsong van het laatste Cohen-album dat nog tijdens het leven van de Canadese bard verscheen. Twee weken na de release van You Want It Darker overleed Leonard Cohen. Het album is sterk religieus getint. Kort voor zijn dood verklaarde Cohen tegenover de New Yorker dat hij gereed was om te sterven, wat mogelijk de toonzetting van het album verklaart.
Cohen was een intens religieus mens, maar zijn godsopvatting staat mijlenver af van het blije Leger-des-Heils-gevoel dat door de kerk gepromoot wordt: “Magnified, sanctified/Be thy holy name/Vilified, crucified/In the human frame/A million candles burning/For the help that never came/You want it darker”. In het vierde couplet verwijst zelfs expliciet naar de Holocaust, die God blijkbaar niet kon of wilde voorkomen.
“Hineni” (Hebreeuws “הנני”) betekent “hier ben ik” (letterlijk”zie, ik”). Het is het antwoord dat een mens geeft als God hem/haar roept. Het impliceert de bereidheid verantwoording af te leggen.
[Verse 1: Leonard Cohen]
If you are the dealer
I’m out of the game
If you are the healer
It means I’m broken and lame
If thine is the glory then
Mine must be the shame
You want it darker
We kill the flame
[Verse 2: Leonard Cohen]
Magnified, sanctified
Be thy holy name
Vilified, crucified
In the human frame
A million candles burning
For the help that never came
You want it darker
[Chorus: Leonard Cohen]
Hineni, hineni
I’m ready, my Lord
[Verse 3: Leonard Cohen]
There’s a lover in the story
But the story’s still the same
There’s a lullaby for suffering
And a paradox to blame
But it’s written in the scriptures
And it’s not some idle claim
You want it darker
We kill the flame
[Verse 4: Leonard Cohen]
They’re lining up the prisoners
And the guards are taking aim
I struggled with some demons
They were middle-class and tame
I didn’t know I had permission
To murder and to maim
You want it darker
[Chorus: Leonard Cohen]
Hineni, hineni
I’m ready, my Lord
[Verse 5: Leonard Cohen]
Magnified, sanctified
Be thy holy name
Vilified, crucified
In the human frame
A million candles burning
For the love that never came
You want it darker
We kill the flame
[Verse 6: Leonard Cohen]
If you are the dealer
Let me out of the game
If you are the healer
I’m broken and lame
If thine is the glory
Mine must be the shame
You want it darker
[Chorus: Leonard Cohen]
Hineni, hineni
Hineni, hineni
I’m ready, my Lord
[Outro: Cantor Gideon Zelermyer]
Hineni
Hineni, hineni
Hineni
Uitgelichte afbeelding: Door Rama – Eigen werk, CC BY-SA 2.0 fr, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=5098169