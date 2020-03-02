Postpunkklassieker du jour: Listening Wind

Het verhaal van een terrorist die aanslagen pleegt op Amerikaanse doelen. De lokatie is niet duidelijk, maar de suggestie dat de terrorist een Native American zou zijn lijkt me onjuist. De regel ‘Mojique plants devices through the Free Trade Zone’ lijkt eerder te wijzen op een lokatie in Latijns-Amerika of Afrika.
Uit de tekst wordt al snel duidelijk dat tekstschrijver David Byrne begrip heeft voor de motieven van de ‘terrorist’. Het is uiteraard een controversieel onderwerp – zeker na 9/11 – iets wat ook Byrne zich realiseert: “I don’t know if I could get away with performing that live anymore!… I understand why America is not universally loved. That’s been obvious to me for years and years, but it’s not obvious to a lot of Americans. Their immediate reaction is, ‘They love us, they’re just jealous. They just want McDonald’s”.[Verse 1]
Mojique sees his village from a nearby hill
Mojique thinks of days before Americans came
He serves the foreigners in growing numbers
He sees the foreigners in fancy houses
He dreams of days that he can still remember, now
Mojique holds a package in his quivering hands
Mojique sends the package to the American man
Softly he glides along the streets and alleys
Up comes the wind that makes them run for cover
He feels the time is surely now or never, more
[Chorus]
The wind in my heart, the wind in my heart
The dust in my head, the dust in my head
The wind in my heart, the wind in my heart come to
Drive them away, drive them away
The wind in my heart, the wind in my heart
The dust in my head, the dust in my head
The wind in my heart, the wind in my heart come to
Drive them away, drive them away
[Chorus]
The wind in my heart, the wind in my heart
The dust in my head, the dust in my head
The wind in my heart, the wind in my heart come to
Drive them away, drive them away
[Verse 2]
Mojique buys his equipment in the market place
Mojique plants devices through the Free Trade Zone
He feels the wind is lifting up his people
He calls the wind to guide him on his mission
He knows his friend, the wind, is always standing… by
Mojique smells the wind that comes from far away
Mojique waits for news in a quiet place
He feels the presence of the wind around him
He feels the power of the past behind him
He has the knowledge of the wind to guide him on
[Outro]
The wind in my heart, the wind in my heart
The dust in my head, the dust in my head
The wind in my heart, the wind in my heart
(Come to)
Drive them away, drive them away
The wind in my heart, the wind in my heart
The dust in my head, the dust in my head
The wind in my heart, the wind in my heart
(Come to)
Drive them away, drive them away
