Postpunkklassieker du jour: Listening Wind

Het verhaal van een terrorist die aanslagen pleegt op Amerikaanse doelen. De lokatie is niet duidelijk, maar de suggestie dat de terrorist een Native American zou zijn lijkt me onjuist. De regel ‘Mojique plants devices through the Free Trade Zone’ lijkt eerder te wijzen op een lokatie in Latijns-Amerika of Afrika.

Uit de tekst wordt al snel duidelijk dat tekstschrijver David Byrne begrip heeft voor de motieven van de ‘terrorist’. Het is uiteraard een controversieel onderwerp – zeker na 9/11 – iets wat ook Byrne zich realiseert: “I don’t know if I could get away with performing that live anymore!… I understand why America is not universally loved. That’s been obvious to me for years and years, but it’s not obvious to a lot of Americans. Their immediate reaction is, ‘They love us, they’re just jealous. They just want McDonald’s”.

[Verse 1]

Mojique sees his village from a nearby hill

Mojique thinks of days before Americans came

He serves the foreigners in growing numbers

He sees the foreigners in fancy houses

He dreams of days that he can still remember, now

Mojique holds a package in his quivering hands

Mojique sends the package to the American man

Softly he glides along the streets and alleys

Up comes the wind that makes them run for cover

He feels the time is surely now or never, more

[Chorus]

The wind in my heart, the wind in my heart

The dust in my head, the dust in my head

The wind in my heart, the wind in my heart come to

Drive them away, drive them away

The wind in my heart, the wind in my heart

The dust in my head, the dust in my head

The wind in my heart, the wind in my heart come to

Drive them away, drive them away

[Chorus]

The wind in my heart, the wind in my heart

The dust in my head, the dust in my head

The wind in my heart, the wind in my heart come to

Drive them away, drive them away

[Verse 2]

Mojique buys his equipment in the market place

Mojique plants devices through the Free Trade Zone

He feels the wind is lifting up his people

He calls the wind to guide him on his mission

He knows his friend, the wind, is always standing… by

Mojique smells the wind that comes from far away

Mojique waits for news in a quiet place

He feels the presence of the wind around him

He feels the power of the past behind him

He has the knowledge of the wind to guide him on

[Outro]

The wind in my heart, the wind in my heart

The dust in my head, the dust in my head

The wind in my heart, the wind in my heart

(Come to)

Drive them away, drive them away

The wind in my heart, the wind in my heart

The dust in my head, the dust in my head

The wind in my heart, the wind in my heart

(Come to)

Drive them away, drive them away

