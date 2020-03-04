Oud worden je enige risico

Het lied schoot mij te binnen terwijl ik paddestoelen stond te slachten vanavond. Wie weet nog dat die grote champignons vernoemd zijn naar de markt van Portobello Road, in 1967 twee maal bezongen? Vandaag Cat Stevens.

Getting hung up all day on smiles

Walking down Portobello Road for miles

Greeting strangers in Indian boots

Yellow ties and old brown suits

Growing old is my only danger

Cuckoo clocks, and plastic socks

Lampshades of old antique leather

Nothing looks weird, not even a beard

Or the boots made out of feathers

I’ll keep walking miles ‘til I feel

A broom beneath my feet

Or the hawking eyes of an

Old stuffed bull across the street

Nothings the same if you see it again

It’ll be broken down to litter

Oh, and the clothes

Everyone knows that that dress will never fit her

Uitgelichte afbeelding: By Schellack at English Wikipedia, CC BY 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=8386258