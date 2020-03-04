Oud worden je enige risico

Het lied schoot mij te binnen terwijl ik paddestoelen stond te slachten vanavond. Wie weet nog dat die grote champignons vernoemd zijn naar de markt van Portobello Road, in 1967 twee maal bezongen? Vandaag Cat Stevens.
Getting hung up all day on smiles
Walking down Portobello Road for miles
Greeting strangers in Indian boots
Yellow ties and old brown suits
Growing old is my only danger
Cuckoo clocks, and plastic socks
Lampshades of old antique leather
Nothing looks weird, not even a beard
Or the boots made out of feathers
I’ll keep walking miles ‘til I feel
A broom beneath my feet
Or the hawking eyes of an
Old stuffed bull across the street
Nothings the same if you see it again
It’ll be broken down to litter
Oh, and the clothes
Everyone knows that that dress will never fit her
Uitgelichte afbeelding: By Schellack at English Wikipedia, CC BY 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=8386258