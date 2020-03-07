Geef mij mijn neut

Een lied uit de tijd van de drooglegging in de VS. Dertien jaar lang was productie en consumptie van alcoholische drank verboden, een patente manier om mensen aan de drank en in de nor te krijgen. De verboden veranderen, de resultaten blijven.



Me and my gin, Bessie Smith, 1928

Stay away from me ‘cause I’m in my sin

Stay away from me ‘cause I’m in my sin

If this place gets raided, it’s just me and my gin

Don’t try me nobody, oh, you will never win

Don’t try me nobody ‘cause you will never win

I’ll fight the army, navy just me and my gin

Any bootlegger sure is a pal of mine

Any bootlegger sure is a pal of mine

‘Cause a good ol’ bottle o’ gin will get it all the time

When I’m feeling high ain’t nothing I won’t do

When I’m feeling high ain’t nothing I won’t do

Get me full of liquor and I’ll sure be nice to you

I don’t want no pork and I don’t need no beer

I don’t want no pork and I don’t need no beer

I don’t want no porkchop just give me gin instead.



Nina Simone, als Ginhouse blues, 1961

Uitgelichte afbeelding: By Roland Godefroy – Own work, CC BY-SA 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=4599740