Geef mij mijn neut

Een lied uit de tijd van de drooglegging in de VS. Dertien jaar lang was productie en consumptie van alcoholische drank verboden, een patente manier om mensen aan de drank en in de nor te krijgen. De verboden veranderen, de resultaten blijven.
Me and my gin, Bessie Smith, 1928
Stay away from me ‘cause I’m in my sin
Stay away from me ‘cause I’m in my sin
If this place gets raided, it’s just me and my gin
Don’t try me nobody, oh, you will never win
Don’t try me nobody ‘cause you will never win
I’ll fight the army, navy just me and my gin
Any bootlegger sure is a pal of mine
Any bootlegger sure is a pal of mine
‘Cause a good ol’ bottle o’ gin will get it all the time
When I’m feeling high ain’t nothing I won’t do
When I’m feeling high ain’t nothing I won’t do
Get me full of liquor and I’ll sure be nice to you
I don’t want no pork and I don’t need no beer
I don’t want no pork and I don’t need no beer
I don’t want no porkchop just give me gin instead.
Nina Simone, als Ginhouse blues, 1961
