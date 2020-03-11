Liefde hier vandaag, morgen voorbij

Herinnering aan de Eerste Tragische Verliefdheid en het er op volgende Eerste Bezoek aan Londen (in de vorm van een schoolreis). Verlanglijstje van platen die je zoekt bij de hand.
Robb Storme & the Whispers? nee, hebben we niet.
De weemoed – een muisklik en daar klinkt-ie, na al die jaren.
Here today, Robb Storme Group [staat op het label, maar zo werd het nummer niet aangekondigd op de radio], 1966
Waar kom je nou mee aan, hoor ik u zeggen, dit is toch van de Beachboys? Van Pet Sounds?!
Ja, maar dat wist ik niet. Ik heb het later juist wel als single van de Beachboys gevonden.
It starts with just a little glance now
Right away you’re thinkin’ ‘bout romance now
You know you ought to take it slower
But you just can’t wait to get to know her
A brand new love affair is such a beautiful thing
But if you’re not careful think about the pain it can bring
It makes you feel so bad
It makes your heart feel sad
It makes your days go wrong
It makes your nights so long
You’ve got to keep in mind love is here today
And it’s gone tomorrow
It’s here and gone so fast
Right now you think that she’s perfection
This time is really an exception
Well, you know I hate to be a downer
But I’m the guy she left before you found her
Well, I’m not saying you won’t have a good love with her
But I keep on remembering things like they were
She made me feel so bad
She made my heart feel sad
She made my days go wrong
And made my nights so long
You’ve got to keep in mind love is here today
And it’s gone tomorrow
It’s here and gone so fast
Keep in mind love is here today
And it’s gone tomorrow
It’s here and gone so fast
Love is here today
And it’s gone tomorrow
It’s here and gone so fast
De Beachboys zelf, maar dat had u al begrepen.
Ik vind de kwalificatie “blue eyed soul” zo gek nog niet (de Beachboys zingen mee op sommige nummers van de Ronettes dus er zijn precedenten).