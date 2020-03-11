Liefde hier vandaag, morgen voorbij

Herinnering aan de Eerste Tragische Verliefdheid en het er op volgende Eerste Bezoek aan Londen (in de vorm van een schoolreis). Verlanglijstje van platen die je zoekt bij de hand.

Robb Storme & the Whispers? nee, hebben we niet.

De weemoed – een muisklik en daar klinkt-ie, na al die jaren.



Here today, Robb Storme Group [staat op het label, maar zo werd het nummer niet aangekondigd op de radio], 1966

Waar kom je nou mee aan, hoor ik u zeggen, dit is toch van de Beachboys? Van Pet Sounds?!

Ja, maar dat wist ik niet. Ik heb het later juist wel als single van de Beachboys gevonden.

It starts with just a little glance now

Right away you’re thinkin’ ‘bout romance now

You know you ought to take it slower

But you just can’t wait to get to know her

A brand new love affair is such a beautiful thing

But if you’re not careful think about the pain it can bring

It makes you feel so bad

It makes your heart feel sad

It makes your days go wrong

It makes your nights so long

You’ve got to keep in mind love is here today

And it’s gone tomorrow

It’s here and gone so fast

Right now you think that she’s perfection

This time is really an exception

Well, you know I hate to be a downer

But I’m the guy she left before you found her

Well, I’m not saying you won’t have a good love with her

But I keep on remembering things like they were

She made me feel so bad

She made my heart feel sad

She made my days go wrong

And made my nights so long

You’ve got to keep in mind love is here today

And it’s gone tomorrow

It’s here and gone so fast

Keep in mind love is here today

And it’s gone tomorrow

It’s here and gone so fast

Love is here today

And it’s gone tomorrow

It’s here and gone so fast



De Beachboys zelf, maar dat had u al begrepen.

Ik vind de kwalificatie “blue eyed soul” zo gek nog niet (de Beachboys zingen mee op sommige nummers van de Ronettes dus er zijn precedenten).