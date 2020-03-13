Doomsday klassieker du jour: Earth Died Screaming

Volgens Tom Waits gaat dit eigenlijk niet zozeer over de aarde, maar over de mens. De aarde overleeft het wel, voor homo sapiens daarentegen ziet Tom de toekomst somber in: “I don’t think it’s going to die screaming, I think we’re going to die screaming, in the swamp of time”. De bizarre beelden zijn deels van eigen makelij (It rained mackerel, it rained trout), deels ontleend aan het ultieme apocalyptische geschrift, het bijbelboek Openbaringen,

[Verse 1]

Rudy’s on the midway, and Jacob’s in the hole

The monkey’s on the ladder, the devil shovels coal

With crows as big as airplanes, the lion has three heads

And someone will eat the skin that he sheds

[Chorus]

Well, the earth died screaming

While I lay dreaming

Well, the earth died screaming

While I lay dreaming

Dreaming of you

[Verse 2]

Well, hell doesn’t want you, and heaven is full

Bring me some water, put it in this skull

I walk between the raindrops, I wait in bug house square

And the army ants, they leave nothin’ but the bones

[Chorus]

And the earth died screaming

While I lay dreaming

Well, the earth died screaming

While I lay dreaming

Well, the earth died screaming

While I lay dreaming

Dreaming of you

[Verse 3]

There was thunder, there was lightning

Then the stars went out and the moon fell from the sky

It rained mackerel, it rained trout

And the great day of wrath has come

And here’s mud in your big red eye

The poker’s in the fire and the locusts take the sky

[Chorus]

Well, the earth died screaming

While I lay dreaming

Well, the earth died screaming

While I lay dreaming

Well, the earth died screaming

While I lay dreaming

I lay dreaming of you (dreaming of you)

I’m dreaming of you (dreaming of you)

I’m dreaming of you (dreaming of you)

I’m dreaming of you (dreaming of you)

Uitgelichte afbeelding: By Albert Goodwin – http://www.artrenewal.org/artwork/154/3154/32410/apocalypse-large.jpg, Public Domain, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=17090743