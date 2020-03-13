Nog een ondergangsklassieker: de Paardenbreedten

De Paardenbreedten, waar de koloniale vaarders om schepen vooruit te krijgen paarden bij windstilte als ballast overboord gooiden… (250 tot 450 Zuiderbreedte)
When the still sea conspires an armor
And her sullen and aborted
Currents breed tiny monsters,
True sailing is dead.
Awkward instant
And the first animal is jettisoned,
Legs furiously pumping
Their stiff green gallop,
And heads bob up
Poise
Delicate
Pause
Consent
In mute nostril agony
Carefully refined
And sealed over.
Horse latitudes, The Doors, 1967