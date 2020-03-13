Nog een ondergangsklassieker: de Paardenbreedten

De Paardenbreedten, waar de koloniale vaarders om schepen vooruit te krijgen paarden bij windstilte als ballast overboord gooiden… (250 tot 450 Zuiderbreedte)

When the still sea conspires an armor

And her sullen and aborted

Currents breed tiny monsters,

True sailing is dead.

Awkward instant

And the first animal is jettisoned,

Legs furiously pumping

Their stiff green gallop,

And heads bob up

Poise

Delicate

Pause

Consent

In mute nostril agony

Carefully refined

And sealed over.



Horse latitudes, The Doors, 1967