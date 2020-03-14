De schizoïde mens van de 21ste eeuw

Hebben we deze nog niet gehad? Ongelooflijk. Maar bij dezen dan. Het gaat natuurlijk net zo goed over 1969, toen het nummer uitkwam, als over nu.
Cat’s foot, iron claw
Neuro-surgeons scream for more
At paranoia’s poison door
Twenty-first century schizoid man
Blood rack, barbed wire
Politicians’ funeral pyre
Innocents raped with napalm fire
Twenty-first century schizoid man
Death seed, blind man’s greed
Poets’ starving, children bleed
Nothing he’s got he really needs
Twenty-first century schizoid man
Twenty-first century schizoid man, King Crimson