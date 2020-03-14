De schizoïde mens van de 21ste eeuw

Hebben we deze nog niet gehad? Ongelooflijk. Maar bij dezen dan. Het gaat natuurlijk net zo goed over 1969, toen het nummer uitkwam, als over nu.

Cat’s foot, iron claw

Neuro-surgeons scream for more

At paranoia’s poison door

Twenty-first century schizoid man

Blood rack, barbed wire

Politicians’ funeral pyre

Innocents raped with napalm fire

Twenty-first century schizoid man

[Instrumental: “Mirrors”]

Death seed, blind man’s greed

Poets’ starving, children bleed

Nothing he’s got he really needs

Twenty-first century schizoid man

[Instrumental Outro]



Twenty-first century schizoid man, King Crimson