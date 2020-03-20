De moord op Georgie

Het is vandaag de veertigste verjaardag van het zinken van het zendschip de Mi Amigo, de verbindende schakel tussen Tony Withers en Mike Raven via Emperor Rosko, Andy Archer, Tony Allan, Peter van Dam, Stan Haag tot en met Nick Richards, Tom Anderson, Ton Lathouwers en Stevie Gordon, het viertal dat met de kanarie het schip moest verlaten dat spoedig zou zinken.
De mast werd een baken.
Dit is de laatste plaat die van een non-stop-band te horen was die fatale dag.
Oh yeah
In these days of changing ways
So called liberated days
A story comes to mind of a friend of mine
Georgie boy was gay I guess
Nothin’ more or nothin’ less
The kindest guy I ever knew
His mother’s tears fell in vain
The afternoon George tried to explain
That he needed love like all the rest
Pa said there must be a mistake
How can my son not be straight
After all I’ve said and done for him
Da da da da da da duh
Da da da da da da duh
Da da da da da da duh
Leavin’ home on a Greyhound bus
Cast out by the ones he loves
A victim of these gay days it seems
Da da da da da da duh
Da da da da da da duh
Da da da da da da duh
Georgie went to New York town
Where he quickly settled down
And soon became the toast of the great white way
Accepted by Manhattan’s elite
In all the places that were chic
No party was complete without George
Along the boulevards he’d cruise
And all the old queens blew a fuse
Everybody loved Georgie boy
Da da da da da da duh
Da da da da da da duh
Da da da da da da duh
The last time I saw George alive
Was in the summer of seventy-five
He said he was in love I said I’m pleased
George attended the opening night
Of another Broadway hype
But split before the final curtain fell
Deciding to take a short cut home
Arm in arm they meant no wrong
A gentle breeze blew down fifth avenue
Da da da da da da duh
Da da da da da da duh
Da da da da da da duh
Out of a darkened side street came
A New Jersey gang with just one aim
To roll some innocent passer-by
There ensued a fearful fight
Screams rang out in the night
Georgie’s head hit a sidewalk cornerstone
A leather kid, a switchblade knife
He did not intend to take his life
He just pushed his luck a little too far that night
The sight of blood dispersed the gang
A crowd gathered, the police came
An ambulance screamed to a halt on fifty-third and third
Da da da da da da duh
Da da da da da da duh
Da da da da da da duh
Georgie’s life ended there
But I ask who really cares
George once said to me and I quote
He said “never wait or hesitate
Get in kid, before it’s too late
You may never get another chance
‘Cause youth a mask but it don’t last
Live it long and live it fast”
Georgie was a friend of mine
Da da da da da da duh
Da da da da da da duh
Da da da da da da duh
Da da da da da da duh
Da da da da da da duh
Da da da da da da duh
Oh Georgie stay,
Don’t go away
Georgie please stay
You take our breath away
Oh Georgie stay,
Don’t go away
Georgie please stay
You take our breath away
Oh Georgie stay,
Don’t go away
Georgie, Georgie stay (please stay)
You take our breath away
The killing of Georgie, Rod Stewart, 1976
Uitgelichte afbeelding: Door Jim Summaria, http://www.jimsummariaphoto.com/ – Contact us/Photo submission, CC BY-SA 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=6265992