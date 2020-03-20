De moord op Georgie

Het is vandaag de veertigste verjaardag van het zinken van het zendschip de Mi Amigo, de verbindende schakel tussen Tony Withers en Mike Raven via Emperor Rosko, Andy Archer, Tony Allan, Peter van Dam, Stan Haag tot en met Nick Richards, Tom Anderson, Ton Lathouwers en Stevie Gordon, het viertal dat met de kanarie het schip moest verlaten dat spoedig zou zinken.

De mast werd een baken.

Dit is de laatste plaat die van een non-stop-band te horen was die fatale dag.

Oh yeah

In these days of changing ways

So called liberated days

A story comes to mind of a friend of mine

Georgie boy was gay I guess

Nothin’ more or nothin’ less

The kindest guy I ever knew

His mother’s tears fell in vain

The afternoon George tried to explain

That he needed love like all the rest

Pa said there must be a mistake

How can my son not be straight

After all I’ve said and done for him

Da da da da da da duh

Da da da da da da duh

Da da da da da da duh

Leavin’ home on a Greyhound bus

Cast out by the ones he loves

A victim of these gay days it seems

Da da da da da da duh

Da da da da da da duh

Da da da da da da duh

Georgie went to New York town

Where he quickly settled down

And soon became the toast of the great white way

Accepted by Manhattan’s elite

In all the places that were chic

No party was complete without George

Along the boulevards he’d cruise

And all the old queens blew a fuse

Everybody loved Georgie boy

Da da da da da da duh

Da da da da da da duh

Da da da da da da duh

The last time I saw George alive

Was in the summer of seventy-five

He said he was in love I said I’m pleased

George attended the opening night

Of another Broadway hype

But split before the final curtain fell

Deciding to take a short cut home

Arm in arm they meant no wrong

A gentle breeze blew down fifth avenue

Da da da da da da duh

Da da da da da da duh

Da da da da da da duh

Out of a darkened side street came

A New Jersey gang with just one aim

To roll some innocent passer-by

There ensued a fearful fight

Screams rang out in the night

Georgie’s head hit a sidewalk cornerstone

A leather kid, a switchblade knife

He did not intend to take his life

He just pushed his luck a little too far that night

The sight of blood dispersed the gang

A crowd gathered, the police came

An ambulance screamed to a halt on fifty-third and third

Da da da da da da duh

Da da da da da da duh

Da da da da da da duh

Georgie’s life ended there

But I ask who really cares

George once said to me and I quote

He said “never wait or hesitate

Get in kid, before it’s too late

You may never get another chance

‘Cause youth a mask but it don’t last

Live it long and live it fast”

Georgie was a friend of mine

Da da da da da da duh

Da da da da da da duh

Da da da da da da duh

Da da da da da da duh

Da da da da da da duh

Da da da da da da duh

Oh Georgie stay,

Don’t go away

Georgie please stay

You take our breath away

Oh Georgie stay,

Don’t go away

Georgie please stay

You take our breath away

Oh Georgie stay,

Don’t go away

Georgie, Georgie stay (please stay)

You take our breath away



The killing of Georgie, Rod Stewart, 1976

Uitgelichte afbeelding: Door Jim Summaria, http://www.jimsummariaphoto.com/ – Contact us/Photo submission, CC BY-SA 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=6265992