Ook dit zal voorbij gaan (OK Go)

Een oud en universeel gezegde (tenminste uit bijbelse tijden, maar zeer waarschijnlijk nog veel ouder) luidt: ook dit zal voorbij gaan. En zo is het inderdaad: andrá tutto bene – of misschien niet helemaal tutto, maar toch, we gaan het wel redden.

Hieronder tot tweemaal toe OK Go met hun nummer ‘This too shall pass‘. De eerste clip toont een verrukkelijk ingenieuze versie van de zogeheten ‘Rube Goldberg machine’ (een soort Domino Day, maar dan ‘on lots of acid’ ) en de tweede is ook heerlijk gestoord.

This too shall pass

You know you can’t keep lettin’ it get you down

And you can’t keep draggin’ that dead weight around

If there ain’t all that much to lug around

Better run like hell when you hit the ground

When the morning comes

When the morning comes

You can’t stop these kids from dancin’

Why would you want to?

Especially when your already gettin’ yours

‘Cause if your mind don’t move and your knees don’t bend

Well don’t go blamin’ the kids again

When the morning comes

When the morning comes

When the morning comes

When the morning comes

When the morning comes

When the morning comes

Let it go, this too shall pass

Let it go, this too shall pass

Let it go, this too shall pass

(You…)

