Zeg het allemaal, broeder, zuster

Kenny Rogers gisteren overleden. Als ik eerlijk ben zeg ik dat ik alleen de zanger van de First Edition betreur, en dan wil ik de band toch echt alleen First Edition noemen, want dat Diana-Ross-etc. gedoe heeft mij altijd tegengestaan – dat plotseling naar voren schuiven van een groepslid. Stel je voor, Mick Jagger & the Rolling Stones.

Tell it all brother, before we fall

Tell it all brothers and sisters

Tell it all

How much you’re holding back

When you say you’re giving all?

And in the dungeons of your mind

Who you got chained to the wall?

Tell it all brother, before we fall

Tell it all brothers and sisters

Tell it all

Did you plant your feet on higher ground

To avoid life’s mud and stone?

Did you ever kick a good man

When he was down, just to make yourself feel strong?

Tell it all brother, before we fall

Tell it all brothers and sisters

Tell, tell it all

Tomorrow might be too late

Now is the time

To get your jumbled mind straight

And seek a new design

Have you ever walked for a crippled man

Pretending you were lame?

And what made you think one feeble hand to God

Was gonna make him call your name?

Tell it all brother and sisters

Tell it all

Tell it all brother, before we fall

Tell it all brothers and sisters, tell

Tell it all brother, before we fall

Tell, tell it all



Tell it all, 1970, met toegift samen met Dean Martin

Het nummer is geschreven door Alex Harvey, bekend van To make my life beautiful, niet te verwarren met zijn Schotse naamgenoot. Het origineel is van hem.