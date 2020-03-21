Zeg het allemaal, broeder, zuster

Kenny Rogers gisteren overleden. Als ik eerlijk ben zeg ik dat ik alleen de zanger van de First Edition betreur, en dan wil ik de band toch echt alleen First Edition noemen, want dat Diana-Ross-etc. gedoe heeft mij altijd tegengestaan – dat plotseling naar voren schuiven van een groepslid. Stel je voor, Mick Jagger & the Rolling Stones.
Tell it all brother, before we fall
Tell it all brothers and sisters
Tell it all
How much you’re holding back
When you say you’re giving all?
And in the dungeons of your mind
Who you got chained to the wall?
Tell it all brother, before we fall
Tell it all brothers and sisters
Tell it all
Did you plant your feet on higher ground
To avoid life’s mud and stone?
Did you ever kick a good man
When he was down, just to make yourself feel strong?
Tell it all brother, before we fall
Tell it all brothers and sisters
Tell, tell it all
Tomorrow might be too late
Now is the time
To get your jumbled mind straight
And seek a new design
Have you ever walked for a crippled man
Pretending you were lame?
And what made you think one feeble hand to God
Was gonna make him call your name?
Tell it all brother and sisters
Tell it all
Tell it all brother, before we fall
Tell it all brothers and sisters, tell
Tell it all brother, before we fall
Tell, tell it all
Tell it all, 1970, met toegift samen met Dean Martin
Het nummer is geschreven door Alex Harvey, bekend van To make my life beautiful, niet te verwarren met zijn Schotse naamgenoot. Het origineel is van hem.