Rustgevende muziek: Raghse Zarrat (Poem of the Atoms)

to find the beloved, one must have faith

Eventjes verantwoord relaxen: Raghse Zarrat (‘Poem of the Atoms’), een gedicht van de beroemde sufi-filosoof Rumi, op prachtige muziek van Armand Amar, componist van vooral film- en balletmuziek. ‘Poem of the Atoms’ komt uit de film Bab’Aziz: Le prince qui contemplait son âme van Nacer Khemir.

De roadmovie Bab’Aziz (2005) gaat over de oude, blinde Aziz die, onderweg naar de plek waar alle derwisjen eens in de 30 jaar samenkomen, een verhaal over een narcistische prins vertelt aan zijn kleindochter Ishtar. Ook de andere verhalen in de film gaan over “the value of true introspection, as opposed to self-absorption” en “longing and belonging”.

De film is op diverse plekken via internet te bewonderen (YT, imdb), de soundtrack vind je hier en een heel uur alleen Poem of the Atoms behoort ook tot de mogelijkheden. Diepe ontspanning gegarandeerd.

Rumi – Poem of the Atoms

O day, arise! The atoms are dancing

Thanks to Him the universe is dancing

The souls are dancing, overcome with ecstasy

I’ll whisper in your ear where their dance is taking them

All the atoms in the air and in the desert know well, they seem insane

Every single atom, happy or miserable

Becomes enamoured of the sun, of which nothing can be said