Industrial-klassieker du jour: Empire Song

De vroege Killing Joke op haar best met een schitterend staaltje industriële doommetal. Zanger Jaz Coleman was ten tijde van het uitbrengen van deze singe in de ban geraakt van de beroemde/beruchte occultist Aleister Crowley. Omdat hij dacht dat de apocalyps aanstaande was, vluchtte Coleman – al spoedig gevolgd door gitarist Geordie Walker en basgitarist Youth – in paniek naar IJsland, blijkbaar omdat Crowley voorspeld had dat IJsland gespaard zou blijven. Uiteraard bleef De Ondergang Van Alles ook dit keer uit, waarop onze helden met de staart tussen de benen terugkeerden naar Engeland.

Back to square one, and the old school backfire

It’s just begun, let’s watch the blind eyes turning

Stains on the wall, been waiting far too long now

Nice day, blue sky, I watch them shrug their shoulders

Tighten the grip (getting tighter)

Now see the ball is rolling

We take delight, it’s been a long wait for this moment

Back to square one, another empire backfire

Back to square one, another empire backfire

SIgn of the time, blood pressure running high now

Nowhere to dance, which channel can you turn to?

We take delight, we watch them shrug their shoulders

Let’s take delight, it’s been a long wait for this moment

Back to square one (now it’s my turn)

Another Empire backfire

Back to square one (now it’s your turn)

And the old school backfire…

Uitgelichte afbeelding: By Michephotos – [1], CC BY 2.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=1467278