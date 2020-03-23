De onverwachte dood van een oude kruidenier

Nee, vrolijk is het niet, en in zijn tijd lag er ook nog eens de doem over van het naderende einde van de zeezenders. De opera is er nooit gekomen. Geen idee wat daarvan de inhoud zou zijn geweest. Maar het lied is onverwacht toepasselijk in deze tijden van Onmisbare Helden In De Voedselketen.

Count the days into years

His eighty two brings many fears

Yesterday’s laughter turned to tears

His arms and legs don’t feel so strong

His heart is weak, there’s something wrong

Opens windows in despair, tries to breathe in some fresh air

His conscience cries: “get on your feet

Without you, Jack, the town can’t eat”

Grocer Jack, grocer Jack, get off your back

Go into town, don’t let them down, oh no no

Grocer Jack, grocer Jack, get off your back

Go into town, don’t let them down, oh no no

The people that live in the town don’t understand

He’s never been known to miss his round

“It’s ten-o’clock”, the housewives yell

“When Jack turns up we’ll give him hell”

Husbands moan at breakfast tables

No milk, no eggs, no marmalade labels

Mothers send their children out

To Jack’s house to scream and shout

Grocer Jack, grocer Jack, get off your back

Come into town, don’t let us down, oh no no

Grocer Jack, grocer Jack, get off your back

Come into town, don’t let us down, oh no no

It’s Sunday morning bright and clear

Lovely flowers decorate a marvellous square

People cry and walk away and think about the fateful day

Now they wish they’d given Jack more affection and respect

The little children dressed in black

Don’t know what happened to old Jack

Grocer Jack, grocer Jack, is it true what mummy says

You won’t come back, oh no no

Grocer Jack, grocer Jack, is it true what mummy says

You won’t come back, oh no no

Grocer Jack, grocer Jack, is it true what mummy says

You won’t come back, oh no no

Grocer Jack, grocer Jack, is it true what mummy says

You won’t come back, oh no no

Grocer Jack, grocer Jack, is it true what mummy says

You won’t come back, oh no no….



Excerpt from a Teenage Opera, Keith West (van de band Revolution) en het Mark Wirtz Orchestra, 1967