De onverwachte dood van een oude kruidenier

Nee, vrolijk is het niet, en in zijn tijd lag er ook nog eens de doem over van het naderende einde van de zeezenders. De opera is er nooit gekomen. Geen idee wat daarvan de inhoud zou zijn geweest. Maar het lied is onverwacht toepasselijk in deze tijden van Onmisbare Helden In De Voedselketen.
Count the days into years
His eighty two brings many fears
Yesterday’s laughter turned to tears
His arms and legs don’t feel so strong
His heart is weak, there’s something wrong
Opens windows in despair, tries to breathe in some fresh air
His conscience cries: “get on your feet
Without you, Jack, the town can’t eat”
Grocer Jack, grocer Jack, get off your back
Go into town, don’t let them down, oh no no
Grocer Jack, grocer Jack, get off your back
Go into town, don’t let them down, oh no no
The people that live in the town don’t understand
He’s never been known to miss his round
“It’s ten-o’clock”, the housewives yell
“When Jack turns up we’ll give him hell”
Husbands moan at breakfast tables
No milk, no eggs, no marmalade labels
Mothers send their children out
To Jack’s house to scream and shout
Grocer Jack, grocer Jack, get off your back
Come into town, don’t let us down, oh no no
Grocer Jack, grocer Jack, get off your back
Come into town, don’t let us down, oh no no
It’s Sunday morning bright and clear
Lovely flowers decorate a marvellous square
People cry and walk away and think about the fateful day
Now they wish they’d given Jack more affection and respect
The little children dressed in black
Don’t know what happened to old Jack
Grocer Jack, grocer Jack, is it true what mummy says
You won’t come back, oh no no
Grocer Jack, grocer Jack, is it true what mummy says
You won’t come back, oh no no
Grocer Jack, grocer Jack, is it true what mummy says
You won’t come back, oh no no
Grocer Jack, grocer Jack, is it true what mummy says
You won’t come back, oh no no
Grocer Jack, grocer Jack, is it true what mummy says
You won’t come back, oh no no….
Excerpt from a Teenage Opera, Keith West (van de band Revolution) en het Mark Wirtz Orchestra, 1967