Het was onontkoombaar en er zijn volop bewerkte bekende nummers die inmiddels aangepast zijn met tekst aan De Toestand. My Sharona van The Knack vroeg er door de titel al om, en Parody Project voorzag het liefdeslied van tekst van niemand minder dan de 45ste President van de Verenigde Staten.
De tekst had natuurlijk twee dagen later alweer verrijkt kunnen zijn met nieuwe uitzinnigheden maar men moet tenslotte ergens mee komen, nietwaar.
A lot of people will have this, it’s very mild.
They’ll get better rapidly in time, Corona.
Totally under control, I’m on a roll.
It’s one person coming in from China-rona.
Looks like by April, when it gets, warmer, warmer still
by miracle it goes, goes away, weather saves the day.
My, my, my, aye-aye, whoo!
Muh-muh-muh-my Carona
Now they have it, studied it. They know much.
we are very close to a vaccine, Corona.
Do me a big favor please, speed it up
Can’t speed it up, don’t wanna die, Carona
This is just the flu. What to do? This is nothing new
Just take a flu vaccine, big impact, a solid flu vaccine.
My, my, my, aye-aye, whoa!
Muh-muh-muh-my Carona
Muh-muh-muh-my Carona
It’s a problem that a month, a month ago
no one ever thought that it could climb, Corona.
I felt it was a pandemic! Pandemic, ick!
So I stopped it at the borderline, Carona.
Anyone who wants, gets a test, gonna be just fine.
They agreed to waive all co-pays when it’s treatment time.
My, my, my, aye-aye, whoa!
Muh-muh-muh-my Carona
Obama slowed us down a lot, more than you thought,
but we fixed all that and now it’s fine, Carona
He made it difficult to be, fast with accuracy.
Don’t you wonder why I always lie, Carona?
We pretty much shut, shut it down, close to zero now.
It’s really working out. I don’t take responsibility.
My, my, my, aye-aye, whoa!
Muh-muh-muh-my Carona
Muh-muh-muh-my Carona
How do I rate my response? Buck stops here?
I give myself a 10 for10 this time, Carona.
Is it d-d-destiny, d-destiny
Will my election be, be in time, Carona?
We pretty much shut, shut it down, close to zero now
The states can work it out. I don’t take responsibility
Muh-muh-muh-muh-muh-muh-muh
My, my, my, aye-aye, whoa!
My, my, my, aye-aye, whoa!
Muh-muh-muh-My Carona
Muh-muh-muh-My Carona
Muh-muh-muh-My Carona
Ooh My Carona
Ooh My Carona
Ooh My Carona