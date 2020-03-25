Het was onontkoombaar en er zijn volop bewerkte bekende nummers die inmiddels aangepast zijn met tekst aan De Toestand. My Sharona van The Knack vroeg er door de titel al om, en Parody Project voorzag het liefdeslied van tekst van niemand minder dan de 45ste President van de Verenigde Staten.

De tekst had natuurlijk twee dagen later alweer verrijkt kunnen zijn met nieuwe uitzinnigheden maar men moet tenslotte ergens mee komen, nietwaar.

A lot of people will have this, it’s very mild.

They’ll get better rapidly in time, Corona.

Totally under control, I’m on a roll.

It’s one person coming in from China-rona.

Looks like by April, when it gets, warmer, warmer still

by miracle it goes, goes away, weather saves the day.

My, my, my, aye-aye, whoo!

Muh-muh-muh-my Carona

Now they have it, studied it. They know much.

we are very close to a vaccine, Corona.

Do me a big favor please, speed it up

Can’t speed it up, don’t wanna die, Carona

This is just the flu. What to do? This is nothing new

Just take a flu vaccine, big impact, a solid flu vaccine.

My, my, my, aye-aye, whoa!

Muh-muh-muh-my Carona

Muh-muh-muh-my Carona

It’s a problem that a month, a month ago

no one ever thought that it could climb, Corona.

I felt it was a pandemic! Pandemic, ick!

So I stopped it at the borderline, Carona.

Anyone who wants, gets a test, gonna be just fine.

They agreed to waive all co-pays when it’s treatment time.

My, my, my, aye-aye, whoa!

Muh-muh-muh-my Carona

Obama slowed us down a lot, more than you thought,

but we fixed all that and now it’s fine, Carona

He made it difficult to be, fast with accuracy.

Don’t you wonder why I always lie, Carona?

We pretty much shut, shut it down, close to zero now.

It’s really working out. I don’t take responsibility.

My, my, my, aye-aye, whoa!

Muh-muh-muh-my Carona

Muh-muh-muh-my Carona

How do I rate my response? Buck stops here?

I give myself a 10 for10 this time, Carona.

Is it d-d-destiny, d-destiny

Will my election be, be in time, Carona?

We pretty much shut, shut it down, close to zero now

The states can work it out. I don’t take responsibility

Muh-muh-muh-muh-muh-muh-muh

My, my, my, aye-aye, whoa!

My, my, my, aye-aye, whoa!

Muh-muh-muh-My Carona

Muh-muh-muh-My Carona

Muh-muh-muh-My Carona

Ooh My Carona

Ooh My Carona

Ooh My Carona