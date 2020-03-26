Een jodel-extravaganza

Naar mijn weten is er geen Zwitserse versie van dit nummer, een hit voor Del Shannon 1962.

One time a long time ago,

On a mountain in Switzerland,

Yo lo lo lo,

There lived a fair young maiden,

Lovely but lonely,

Oh oh oh oh.

Day after day,

She’d pine her heart away,

Yo lo lo lady ya,

But no love came her way.

Some day papa said,

Some day we’ll go,

Down to the village in the valley,

Then you’ll meet a nice young man,

Ask for your hand,

Then you’ll be happy

Every day she grew unhappier,

On a mountain in Switzerland,

Yo lo lo lo,

Every day a little bit lonelier,

Which way to turn and which way to go

Day after day,

She’d pine her heart away,

Yo lo lo lady ya,

But no love came her way.

Some say the maidens dream,

Never came true,

She never got to go to the valley,

If she did or not,

I really don’t know, Oh oh oh oh.

Did she die unhappy?

I’d rather think she found her love,

Wouldn’t she be better if she did find love?

Somewhere,

Some way.

Yo lo lo lady ya

Yo lo lo lady ya



Swiss maid

Julie Andrews? Dat speelt in Oostenrijk hoor!

De originele versie van de man die het geschreven heeft:



Roger Miller, 1961, Fair Swiss maiden

Frank Ifield, de Australische jodelaar, heeft het in 1966 op de plaat gezet, zelf echt jodelend. Dit live optreden dat zichtbaar een kleine tien jaar later plaatsvond heeft een royale jodeltoegift.

U kent het hoogstwaarschijnlijk – als u het al kent – van André van Duin.

Nu even niet.