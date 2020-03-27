Er waarde een virus rond

…papa kreeg het en hij stierf in de lente…

Het enige lied waarin een virus langskwam terwijl het niet de hoofdpersoon is, dat ik ken althans. De hoofdpersoon is Billie Joe, en het raadsel blijft wat de vertelster in het lied en hij de rivier ingooiden.

Niet het zonnetje in huis, dit, nee.

It was the third of June, another sleepy, dusty Delta day

I was out choppin’ cotton, and my brother was balin’ hay

And at dinner time we stopped and walked back to the house to eat

And mama hollered out the back door, y’all, remember to wipe your feet

And then she said, I got some news this mornin’ from Choctaw Ridge

Today, Billie Joe MacAllister jumped off the Tallahatchie Bridge

And papa said to mama, as he passed around the blackeyed peas

Well, Billie Joe never had a lick of sense; pass the biscuits, please

There’s five more acres in the lower forty I’ve got to plow

And mama said it was shame about Billy Joe, anyhow

Seems like nothin’ ever comes to no good up on Choctaw Ridge

And now Billie Joe MacAllister’s jumped off the Tallahatchie Bridge

And brother said he recollected when he, and Tom, and Billie Joe

Put a frog down my back at the Carroll County picture show

And wasn’t I talkin’ to him after church last Sunday night?

I’ll have another piece-a apple pie; you know, it don’t seem right

I saw him at the sawmill yesterday on Choctaw Ridge

And now ya tell me Billie Joe’s jumped off the Tallahatchie Bridge

And mama said to me, child, what’s happened to your appetite?

I’ve been cookin’ all morning, and you haven’t touched a single bite

That nice young preacher, Brother Taylor, dropped by today

Said he’d be pleased to have dinner on Sunday, oh, by the way

He said he saw a girl that looked a lot like you up on Choctaw Ridge

And she and Billie Joe was throwing somethin’ off the Tallahatchie Bridge

Well a year has come and gone since we heard the news ‘bout Billie Joe

Brother married Becky Thompson; they bought a store in Tupelo

There was a virus going ‘round; papa caught it, and he died last spring

And now mama doesn’t seem to want to do much of anything

And me, I spend a lot of time pickin’ flowers up on Choctaw Ridge

And drop them into the muddy water off the Tallahatchie Bridge



Ode to Billie Joe, Bobbie Gentry, 1967