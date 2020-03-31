Het liefdevolle lepeltje

Iets uitzoekende van de Lovin’ Spoonful voor de dag kwam ik achter het nummer waarnaar de band genoemd is. Er zijn verschillende interpretaties met betrekking tot het volle lepeltje maar meer dan dat die niet over koffie gaan zeg ik niet. U kunt zelf wel wat bedenken.

This is the ‘Coffee Blues’, I likes a certain brand

Maxwell’s House, it’s good till the last drop

Just like it says on the can, I used to have a girl

Cookin’ a good Maxwell House, she moved away

Some said to Memphis and some said to Leland

But I found her, I wanted her to cook me

Some good Maxwell’s House, you understand?

If I can get me just a spoonful of Maxwell’s House

Do me much good as two or three cups this other coffee

I’ve got to go to Memphis, bring her back to Leland

I wanna see my baby ‘bout a lovin’ spoonful, my lovin’ spoonful

Well, I’m just got to have my lovin’, I found her

Good mornin’, baby, how you do this mornin’?

Well, please, ma’am, just a lovin’ spoon, just a lovin’ spoonful

I declare, I got to have my lovin’ spoonful

My baby packed her suitcase and she went away

I couldn’t let her stay for my lovin’, my lovin’ spoonful

Well, I’m just got to have my lovin’

Good mornin’, baby, how you do this mornin’?

Well, please, ma’am, just a lovin’ spoon, just a lovin’ spoonful

I declare, I got to have my lovin’ spoonful

Well, the preacher in the pulpit, jumpin’ up and down

He laid his Bible down for his lovin’

Ain’t Maxwell House all right?

Well, I’m just got to have my lovin’



>Coffee blues, Mississippi John Hurt, 1963

Uitgelichte afbeelding: By Library of Congress photo – Retrieved from theunofficialmartinguitarforum. See also: Library of Congress, American Folklife center, A National Project with Many Workers., Public Domain, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=12699066