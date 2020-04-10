Welk een toepasselijke song voor deze Goede Vrijdag: Son of the Dust van Black Casino & the Ghost, een indie-bandje uit Engeland met avantgardistische trekken (vooral live dan – op de plaat wordt het tamelijk commercieel afgemixed, maar gelukkig wel met behoud van die mengeling van wanhoop en sarcasme waar de Engelsen patent op hebben). Son of the Dust stamt uit 2013 maar is onlangs opgepoetst om te dienen als herkenningsmelodie van de nieuwe Netflix-serie Luna Nera.

gelikte versie:

live vanuit de studio:

Whoa! Good lord

Where have you gone?

Why have you left me? (2x)

I’ve been such a good

Christian son

Said all my prayers

Joined your house and children

Every Sunday

But still

I’m feeling so ill

But still

I wonder if you give a …

Whoa! Good lord

Where have you gone?

Why have you left me?

I know you can see

All my deepest secret

And I know that

Surely you know

My devotion

I’ve been such a good

Christian son

Said all my prayers

Joined your house and children

Every Sunday

But still

I’m feeling so ill

But still

I wonder if you give a …

Whoa! Good lord

Where have you gone?

Why have you left me?

How can I pray ‘till the end?

I will obey ‘till the end but …

my hands are full of sand

Full of sand…

Whoa! Good lord

Where have you gone?

Why have you left me? (2x)