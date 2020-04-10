Welk een toepasselijke song voor deze Goede Vrijdag: Son of the Dust van Black Casino & the Ghost, een indie-bandje uit Engeland met avantgardistische trekken (vooral live dan – op de plaat wordt het tamelijk commercieel afgemixed, maar gelukkig wel met behoud van die mengeling van wanhoop en sarcasme waar de Engelsen patent op hebben). Son of the Dust stamt uit 2013 maar is onlangs opgepoetst om te dienen als herkenningsmelodie van de nieuwe Netflix-serie Luna Nera.
gelikte versie:
live vanuit de studio:
Whoa! Good lord
Where have you gone?
Why have you left me? (2x)
I’ve been such a good
Christian son
Said all my prayers
Joined your house and children
Every Sunday
But still
I’m feeling so ill
But still
I wonder if you give a …
Whoa! Good lord
Where have you gone?
Why have you left me?
I know you can see
All my deepest secret
And I know that
Surely you know
My devotion
I’ve been such a good
Christian son
Said all my prayers
Joined your house and children
Every Sunday
But still
I’m feeling so ill
But still
I wonder if you give a …
Whoa! Good lord
Where have you gone?
Why have you left me?
How can I pray ‘till the end?
I will obey ‘till the end but …
my hands are full of sand
Full of sand…
Whoa! Good lord
Where have you gone?
Why have you left me? (2x)