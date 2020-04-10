Psychedelische klassieker du jour: Paper Sun

De debuutsingle van Traffic, geschreven door een piepjonge Steve Winwood. Winwood had kort daarvoor de Spencer Davis Group verlaten, wat meteen de doodsteek voor die band betekende. De sitar wordt bespeeld door Dave Mason. Toen Traffic een wat meer jazzy prog-richting insloeg, verliet Mason de band. Het vroege, psychedelische werk blijft voor mij het beste. Winwood beschikte over een fantastische stem en bewijst hier dat hij wel degelijk een catchy song met een begin, een midden en een einde kon schrijven.
So you think you’re having good times
With the boy that you just met
Kicking sand from beach to beach
Your clothes are soaking wet
But if you look around and see
A shadow on the run
Don’t be too upset because it’s just a paper sun
Ahh Paper Sun
Ahh Paper Sun
In the room where you’ve been sleeping
All your clothes are thrown about
Cigarettes burn window sills
Your meter’s all run out
But then again it’s nothing
You just split when day is done
Hitching lifts to nowhere, hung up on the paper sun
Standing in the cool of my room
Fresh cut flowers give me sweet perfume
Too much sun will burn!
When you’re feeling tired and lonely
You see people going home
You can’t make the train fare
Or the sixpence for the phone
And icicles you’re crying
Down your cheek have just begun
Don’t be sad, good times are had
Beneath the paper sun
A seagull is stealing the ring from your hand
The boy who had given you so much fun
Has left you so cold in the paper sun
