Psychedelische klassieker du jour: Paper Sun

De debuutsingle van Traffic, geschreven door een piepjonge Steve Winwood. Winwood had kort daarvoor de Spencer Davis Group verlaten, wat meteen de doodsteek voor die band betekende. De sitar wordt bespeeld door Dave Mason. Toen Traffic een wat meer jazzy prog-richting insloeg, verliet Mason de band. Het vroege, psychedelische werk blijft voor mij het beste. Winwood beschikte over een fantastische stem en bewijst hier dat hij wel degelijk een catchy song met een begin, een midden en een einde kon schrijven.

So you think you’re having good times

With the boy that you just met

Kicking sand from beach to beach

Your clothes are soaking wet

But if you look around and see

A shadow on the run

Don’t be too upset because it’s just a paper sun

Ahh Paper Sun

Ahh Paper Sun

In the room where you’ve been sleeping

All your clothes are thrown about

Cigarettes burn window sills

Your meter’s all run out

But then again it’s nothing

You just split when day is done

Hitching lifts to nowhere, hung up on the paper sun

Standing in the cool of my room

Fresh cut flowers give me sweet perfume

Too much sun will burn!

When you’re feeling tired and lonely

You see people going home

You can’t make the train fare

Or the sixpence for the phone

And icicles you’re crying

Down your cheek have just begun

Don’t be sad, good times are had

Beneath the paper sun

Daylight breaks while you sleep on the sand

A seagull is stealing the ring from your hand

The boy who had given you so much fun

Has left you so cold in the paper sun

Uitgelichte afbeelding: By Heinrich Klaffs – https://www.flickr.com/photos/heiner1947/4498347792/in/set-72157623793443430/, CC BY-SA 2.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=11891837