Reggaeklassieker du jour: Blackheart Man

De Blackheart Man was de boeman waarmee Bunny Wailer als kind bang werd gemaakt door zijn ouders: “when we were kids, we all grew up hearing about this Blackheart Man, and we were told that you had to be careful of strangers who might walk up to you and invite you into a situation, or you might be found in the lonely countryside, or in the gullies, or anywhere that this individual might have shown up, and then he would take your heart out”.

Blackheart Man is de titelsong van Bunny Wailer’s debuutalbum uit 1976. Bunny verliet The Wailers in 1973, toen hij en Peter Tosh steeds meer gemarginaliseerd raakten en alle aandacht zich richtte op de charismatische Bob Marley. De persoonlijke relatie met Marley en Tosh bleef overigens goed, beiden werkten ook mee aan Bunny’s debuut.

Tikya the Blackheart Man, children

I say, don’t go near him

Tikya the Blackheart Man children

For even lions fear him (repeat)

Growing in a neighbourhood for such along time

That is filled with fear

I can’t go here, can’t go there

And I ain’t supposed to go anywhere

When I ask my Mom if she could let me go out and play

She said be careful of the stranger

Giving candies to children

And then take them away

He lives in the gullies of the city

He’s the Blackheart Man, y’all

The Blackheart Man

Even in the lonely parts of the country

Mind the Blackheart Man, y’all

The Blackheart Man

He ain’t got no friend, no home, no family

He’s the Blackheart Man, y’all

That’s the Blackheart Man

He is famed to live just like the Gypsy

He’s the Blackheart ‘Man, yeah

Growing and learning and gathering, for myself a little more

Experience jumping over the fence

Curiousity has brought me yes it’s brought me, a little common-sense

Trodding the road of life, I’ve come to this one conclusion

That everything is equal under the sun

All hat is created by JAH mighty hand, yeah

And he said knock and it shall be opened

Seek and Ye shall find

Wisdom is found in the simplest of places

In the nick of time, knock and it shall be opened

Seek and ye shall find

Wisdom is found in the simplest of places, in the nick of time

And now I trod the same road of aflictions

Just like the Blackheart Man

Just like the Blackheart Man

Getting my share of humiliation

Just like the Blackheart Man, y’all

Just like the Blackheart Man

You’ll find me even in the prison of the dungeons

Just like the Blackheart Man, yeah

Like the the Blackheart Man

I even get blamed without a reason

Just like the Blackheart Man

Just like the Blackheart man, y’all

[Musical Interlude]

No cross, no crown, no sorrow, no trial and crosses In-a-I way

But the hotter the battle is the sweeter JAH JAH victory

Ancient children use to say if you want good

Your nose got to run run run

How could the world go free, and let JAH bear the cross alone

And them that drink of the old wine hath no place for the new

For the new and the stones that are head of the corner are the

Same one that the builders refused

Now, it’s the Blackheart Man, children

Who’ve become the wonder of the city (rep)