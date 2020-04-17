Een levenswijze

Een liedeke van het duo Greenaway & Cook, de liedjessmeden van eind jaren zestig in Engeland. Hoe zal ik dit eens rubriceren?
Cowboys playing, young men slaying
Old men praying, the world will change
Schoolgirls dating, daughters mating
Mothers waiting to rearrange
Trendy worker, factory shirker
Social nurture won’t let you down
Chairman bluster, boardroom fluster
Feather duster, your vintage crown
Tinker, tailor, soldier, sailor
Rich or poor man’s wife
Some may wish to change their dish
But it’s a way of life
(La la la la)Tinker, tailor
(La la la la)soldier, sailor
(La la la la)Rich or poor man’s wife
(La la la la)Some may wish to change their dish
(La la la la)But it’s a way of life
So be thankful for what you’re given
And be good to your wife in bed
And look after the art of living
And don’t forget you’re a long time dead
When you’re born it’s a great big welcome
When you go it’s a sad goodbye
Oh, with the bit in between your future
It’s up to you if you laugh or cry
Cowboys playing, young men slaying
Old men praying, the world will change
Schoolgirls dating, daughters mating
Mothers waiting to rearrange
It’s just a way of life
Just a way of life
Cowboys playing, young men slaying
Old men praying, the world will change
Schoolgirls dating, daughters mating
Mothers waiting to rearrange
Tinker, tailor, soldier, sailor
Rich or poor man’s wife
Some may wish to change their dish
But it’s a way of life
Tinker, tailor, soldier, sailor
Rich or poor man’s wife
Some may wish to change their dish
But it’s a way of life
A way of life, Family Dogg, 1969
Het speelt mij in deze coronadagen veel door het hoofd, en zodoende.