Een levenswijze

Een liedeke van het duo Greenaway & Cook, de liedjessmeden van eind jaren zestig in Engeland. Hoe zal ik dit eens rubriceren?

Cowboys playing, young men slaying

Old men praying, the world will change

Schoolgirls dating, daughters mating

Mothers waiting to rearrange

Trendy worker, factory shirker

Social nurture won’t let you down

Chairman bluster, boardroom fluster

Feather duster, your vintage crown

Tinker, tailor, soldier, sailor

Rich or poor man’s wife

Some may wish to change their dish

But it’s a way of life

(La la la la)Tinker, tailor

(La la la la)soldier, sailor

(La la la la)Rich or poor man’s wife

(La la la la)Some may wish to change their dish

(La la la la)But it’s a way of life

So be thankful for what you’re given

And be good to your wife in bed

And look after the art of living

And don’t forget you’re a long time dead

When you’re born it’s a great big welcome

When you go it’s a sad goodbye

Oh, with the bit in between your future

It’s up to you if you laugh or cry

Cowboys playing, young men slaying

Old men praying, the world will change

Schoolgirls dating, daughters mating

Mothers waiting to rearrange

It’s just a way of life

Just a way of life

Cowboys playing, young men slaying

Old men praying, the world will change

Schoolgirls dating, daughters mating

Mothers waiting to rearrange

Tinker, tailor, soldier, sailor

Rich or poor man’s wife

Some may wish to change their dish

But it’s a way of life

Tinker, tailor, soldier, sailor

Rich or poor man’s wife

Some may wish to change their dish

But it’s a way of life



A way of life, Family Dogg, 1969

Het speelt mij in deze coronadagen veel door het hoofd, en zodoende.