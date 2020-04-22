Soulklassieker du jour: Spill The Wine

Fantastische, funky live jam van Eric Burdon en het Amerikaanse gezelschap War. Burdon is – samen met Van Morrison – de beste witte soulzanger, zijn stem is geknipt voor dit werk. De titel hebben we te danken aan toetsenist Lonnie Jordan, die per ongeluk een fles wijn omkieperde over een mengpaneel. In 1970 vierde het hedonisme hoogtij, de destijds zo ongeveer verplichte verwijzingen naar drugs en sex ontbreken dan ook niet. I’d lay myself down to rest/In a big field of tall grass doelt niet op het groene spul dat koeien eten, maar op een bewustzijnsverruimend kruid. De regel take that pearl verwijst naar orale sex, pearl is slang voor ‘clitoris’.

I was once out strolling

One very hot summer’s day

When I thought I’d lay myself down to rest

In a big field of tall grass

I lay there in the sun

And felt it caressing my face

As I fell asleep and dreamed

I dreamed I was in a Hollywood movie, yes I did

And that I was the star of the movie

This really blew my mind

The fact that me, an overfed long-haired, leaping gnome

Should be the star of a Hollywood movie

But there I was

I was taken to a place:

The Hall of the Mountain King

I stood high up on a mountaintop

Naked to the world

In front of

Every kind of girl

There was long ones, tall ones, short ones, brown ones

Black ones, round ones, big ones

Crazy ones

Out of the middle

Came a lady

She whispered in my ear

Something crazy

She said:

Spill the wine, dig that girl

Spill the wine, take that pearl

I thought to myself

What could that mean?

Am I going crazy

Or is this just a dream?

Now wait a minute – I know I’m lying in a field of grass somewhere

So it’s all in my head

And then

I heard her say

…one more time:

Spill the wine take that pearl

I could feel hot flames of fire roaring at my back

As she disappeared

But soon she returned

In her hand was a bottle of wine

In the other, a glass

She poured some of the wine from the bottle into the glass

And raised it to her lips

And just before she drunk it

She said:

Take the wine, take that pearl

Spill the wine, take that pearl

Uitgelichte afbeelding: By Heinrich Klaffs – https://www.flickr.com/photos/heiner1947/4409747652/in/photostream/, CC BY-SA 2.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=12515021