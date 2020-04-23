Paardebloemen geven niet om tijd

23 april, Sint Joris, de dag waarop de paardebloemen op hun best zijn. Het makrantste lied over de paardebloem is zeker dat van de Stones, dat nou juist over pluisjes blazen gaat. Niettemin (of het stiekem “eigenlijk” over geestverruimende middelen gaat betwijfel ik, de suggestie kan ook en rol spelen, plagerig).
Prince or pauper, beggar man or thing
Play the game with ev’ry flower you bring
Dandelion don’t tell no lies
Dandelion will make you wise
Tell me if she laughs or cries
Blow away dandelion
One o’clock, two o’clock, three o’clock, four o’clock chimes
Dandelions don’t care about the time
Dandelion don’t tell no lies
Dandelion will make you wise
Tell me if she laughs or cries
Blow away dandelion, blow away dandelion
Tho’ you’re older now its just the same
You can play this dandelion game
When you’re finished with your childlike prayers
Well, you know you should wear it
Tinker, tailor, soldier, sailors lives
Rich man, poor man, beautiful, daughters wives
Dandelion don’t tell no lies
Dandelion will make you wise
Tell me if she laughs or cries
Blow away dandelion, blow away dandelion
Little girls and boys come out to play
Bring your dandelions to blow away
Dandelion don’t tell no lies
Dandelion will make you wise
Tell me if she laughs or cries
Blow away dandelion, blow away dandelion
Dandelion, 1967
Overigens sluiten de bloemen voor de nacht en het is altijd maar afwachten of ze nog als bloem of als pluis weer wakker worden.