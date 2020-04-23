Paardebloemen geven niet om tijd

23 april, Sint Joris, de dag waarop de paardebloemen op hun best zijn. Het makrantste lied over de paardebloem is zeker dat van de Stones, dat nou juist over pluisjes blazen gaat. Niettemin (of het stiekem “eigenlijk” over geestverruimende middelen gaat betwijfel ik, de suggestie kan ook en rol spelen, plagerig).

Prince or pauper, beggar man or thing

Play the game with ev’ry flower you bring

Dandelion don’t tell no lies

Dandelion will make you wise

Tell me if she laughs or cries

Blow away dandelion

One o’clock, two o’clock, three o’clock, four o’clock chimes

Dandelions don’t care about the time

Dandelion don’t tell no lies

Dandelion will make you wise

Tell me if she laughs or cries

Blow away dandelion, blow away dandelion

Tho’ you’re older now its just the same

You can play this dandelion game

When you’re finished with your childlike prayers

Well, you know you should wear it

Tinker, tailor, soldier, sailors lives

Rich man, poor man, beautiful, daughters wives

Dandelion don’t tell no lies

Dandelion will make you wise

Tell me if she laughs or cries

Blow away dandelion, blow away dandelion

Little girls and boys come out to play

Bring your dandelions to blow away

Dandelion don’t tell no lies

Dandelion will make you wise

Tell me if she laughs or cries

Blow away dandelion, blow away dandelion



Dandelion, 1967

Overigens sluiten de bloemen voor de nacht en het is altijd maar afwachten of ze nog als bloem of als pluis weer wakker worden.