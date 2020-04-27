De eikel zorgt voor bossen

Voordat we zo ruw werden onderbroken was ik een serie begonnen rond Alexis Korner respectievelijk Gayle McCormick. U heeft tot nu toe niet in groten getale geprotesteerd, u heeft ook wel iets anders aan uw hoofd. Tussendoor is de manager van Alexis Korner, grondlegger van de Britse blues, Ronan O’Rahilly, ook nog eens overleden.

Collective Consciousness Society was een groep van Korner uit de Eerste Carolineloze Periode, overigens herinner ik mij niet dat Alexis Korner of Georgie Fame nou zoveel extra aandacht kregen op Caroline. Maar dit terzijde. Er is wel goed geluisterd naar de Jackson Five met I want you back, vindt u niet?

Peak through the bathroom door (Did you ever, did you ever)

See your sister in the raw (Did you ever, did you ever)

Swear you could booze all night (Did you ever, did you ever)

Sweatin’ hard like you’re turning white (Did you ever, did you ever)

They’re wrong so you’re cutting out (Did you ever, did you ever)

Back through the window where the gorge gone out

Yes, you did, you know you did

Tap turns on the water, see the waters flow

Acorn makes a forest, watch the forest grow

Everything’s behind you, everything’s become

Come and ride a river, come and find the sun

Now’s the time to get up and do it

Don’t blame it to the right

When there’s so much to be done

Now’s the time to forget that you blew it

Grab time, do it right

‘Cause the jubilee has come

Tap turns on the water, 1971