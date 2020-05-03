Eenzaam klinkt het belletje oftewel: een raam met kanten gordijn

Oudere oplettende lezertjes kennen het wellicht als Kleine Annabell van Ronny, maar die doe ik nou juist lekker niet. Dit is de Schotse groep New Faces met een single uit 1967, geproduceerd door ex-Radio-London deejay Duncan Johnson.

When you walk through the world all alone

And your dreams went to ashes behind you

Then the tears in your eyes will remind you

Of a view through a lace covered window

Nothing seems very clear anymore

In your world everything is uncertain

How you wish you could pull back the curtain

Just to see through that lace covered window

See the world through that lace covered window

But you’ll never know just what life has in store

What’s waiting there to greet you

So pull back the curtain and maybe once more

True love is there to meet you

So you’ll walk side by side through the world

No more times full of darkness and sorrow

Every day is a bright new tomorrow

When you look through that lace covered window

Every day is a bright new tomorrow

When you open that lace covered window

Let the sun through that lace covered window



Lace covered window, New Faces

Niks Annabell, maar ook eigenlijk niks kantbekleed raam.

Het bloedstollende verhaal achter de oude Russische tekst: het is een gedicht geschreven door een lijfeigen koetsier, Iwan Makarow, het is gevonden in zijn tas toen hij doodgevroren gevonden werd in de Siberische sneeuw. “Eenzaam klinkt het belletje” dat de voerman ten gehore laat brengen via de paardenleidsels.

We schrijven 1854.

Однозвучно гремит колокольчик,

И дорога пылится слегка,

И уныло по ровному полю

Разливается песнь ямщика.

Столько чувства в той песне унылой.

Столько грусти в напеве родном,

Что в груди моей, хладной, остылой,

Разгорелося сердце огнём.

И припомнил я ночи другие,

И родные поля и леса,

И на очи, давно уж сухие,

Набежала, как искра, слеза.

Однозвучно гремит колокольчик,

Издали отдаваясь слегка…

И замолк мой ямщик, а дорога

Предо мной далека, далека.



Однозвучно гремит колокольчик – Adnazwoetsjno grjemit kalakoltsjik.

De Boerjatische zanger Wladimir Albatayev. Nee, de man in het koor komt niet uit Fawlty Towers (ik waarschuw maar vast)

Dit is de meest gangbare toonzetting, van de hand van Konstantin Sidorowitsj.

De oorspronkelijke orkestratie, van Alexander Goeriljow:



Dmitriy Chworostowskiy. (Engels ondertiteld).