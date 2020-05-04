Al die kloeke jonge mensen

Het is ieder jaar weer een steen des aanstoots – velen, hoewel afnemend in aantal, denken de doden van ’40-’45 te gedenken, of van de Tweede Wereldoorlog in het algemeen. En dan blijkt het om NEDERLANDERS te gaan, van toen maar ook van daarna, van alle streken waar ze zijn ingezet om anderen overhoop te schieten.
Mijn gade heeft ooit aan de gemeente waar ze woonde gevraagd of zij ook Engelsen mocht gedenken, zelf Engels zijnde. Zij weet nog steeds niet of het mag.
Koreanen, Afghanen, Irakezen, Indonesiërs, Papoea, Surinamers, Antillianen, Polen, mensen uit de Sowjet-Unie, de Verenigde Staten, Britse of Franse koloniën en ja, ook het Duitse verzet: gedenken wij hen.
They told all the fine young men
“Ah, when this war is over
There will be peace
And the peace will last forever.”
In Flanders Fields
At Lone Pine and Bersheeba
For king and country
Honour and for duty
The young men fought and cursed and wept and died
They told all the fine young men
“Ah, when this war is over
In your country’s grateful heart
We will cherish you forever.”
Tobruk and Alamein
Bhuna and Kokoda
Like their fathers before
In a world mad with war
The young men fought and cursed and wept and died
For many of those fine young men
All the wars are over
They have found their peace
It’s the peace that lasts forever
When the call comes again
They will not answer
They’re just forgotten bones
Lying far from their homes
Forgotten as the cause for which they died
Ah, young man, can you see now why they lied?
All the fine young men, De Danann feat. Dolores Keane