Al die kloeke jonge mensen

Het is ieder jaar weer een steen des aanstoots – velen, hoewel afnemend in aantal, denken de doden van ’40-’45 te gedenken, of van de Tweede Wereldoorlog in het algemeen. En dan blijkt het om NEDERLANDERS te gaan, van toen maar ook van daarna, van alle streken waar ze zijn ingezet om anderen overhoop te schieten.

Mijn gade heeft ooit aan de gemeente waar ze woonde gevraagd of zij ook Engelsen mocht gedenken, zelf Engels zijnde. Zij weet nog steeds niet of het mag.

Koreanen, Afghanen, Irakezen, Indonesiërs, Papoea, Surinamers, Antillianen, Polen, mensen uit de Sowjet-Unie, de Verenigde Staten, Britse of Franse koloniën en ja, ook het Duitse verzet: gedenken wij hen.

They told all the fine young men

“Ah, when this war is over

There will be peace

And the peace will last forever.”

In Flanders Fields

At Lone Pine and Bersheeba

For king and country

Honour and for duty

The young men fought and cursed and wept and died

They told all the fine young men

“Ah, when this war is over

In your country’s grateful heart

We will cherish you forever.”

Tobruk and Alamein

Bhuna and Kokoda

Like their fathers before

In a world mad with war

The young men fought and cursed and wept and died

For many of those fine young men

All the wars are over

They have found their peace

It’s the peace that lasts forever

When the call comes again

They will not answer

They’re just forgotten bones

Lying far from their homes

Forgotten as the cause for which they died

Ah, young man, can you see now why they lied?



All the fine young men, De Danann feat. Dolores Keane