De verhalen die we kunnen vertellen

Geen dode muzikant et herdenken vandaag? * veegt zweet van voorhoofd – o nee *

Dan even twee Mij Allerdierbaarste Groepen combineren, ook al is John B. Sebastian solo.

Hoed u voor andere mededelingen, de broers, die al bijna uit elkaar lagen, waren eerst.

Talkin’ to myself again

An’ wonderin’ if this travellin’ is good

Is there somethin’ else a’ doin’

We’d be doin’ if we could

And ah, the stories we can tell

And if it all blows up and goes to Hell

I can still see us sitting on a bed in some motel

Listening to the stories we can tell

Remember that guitar in a museum in Tennessee

The nameplate on the glass brought back twenty melodies

An’ the scratches on the face told of all the times he’d fell

Singin’ every story he could tell

And ah, the stories he could tell

And I’ll bet you it still rings like a bell

And I wish that we could sit back on a bed in some motel

And listen to the stories it could tell

So if you’re on the road a-trackin’ down your every night

And singin’ for a livin’ ‘neath the brightly coloured lights

And if you ever wonder why you ride this carousel

Eh you did it for the stories you could tell

And ah, the stories we can tell

And I wouldn’t kid a man I like so well

And I wish that we could sit back on a bed in some motel

An’ listen to the stories we can tell

And ah, the stories we can tell

And if it all blows up and goes to Hell

I can still see us sitting on a bed in some motel

Just listenin’ to the stories we can tell



Stories we could tell, Everly Brothers, 1972

Naar mijn weten is er verder geen kruisbestuiving tussen Everly’s en Spoonful geweest.



De auteursversie, 1974