Leaving the old ones and the sick

Leaving them to suffer and die

Leaving the healthy ones and the young

Leaving them to worry and cry

Cryin’ in the empire of corona

Cryin’ in the empire of disease

Dyin’ in the empire of corona

Dyin’ in the empire of disease

Keeping the factories up and running

Keeping the workers busy and strong

Keeping the shoppers busy buying

Keeping the money rolling along

Working for the empire of corona

Working for the empire of disease

Buying at the empire of corona

Buying at the empire of disease

Leaving the old ones and the sick

Leaving them to suffer and die

Leaving the healthy ones and the young

Leaving them to worry and cry

Cryin’ in the empire of corona

Cryin’ in the empire of disease

Dyin’ in the empire of corona

Dyin’ in the empire of disease

Livin’ in the empire of corona

Livin’ in the empire of disease

Livin’ in the empire of corona

Livin’ in the empire of disease



Your Local Pirates oftewel in dit geval Peter Storm, 10-5-2020