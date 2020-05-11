The empire of corona

Peter Storm

Leaving the old ones and the sick
Leaving them to suffer and die
Leaving the healthy ones and the young
Leaving them to worry and cry

Cryin’ in the empire of corona
Cryin’ in the empire of disease
Dyin’ in the empire of corona
Dyin’ in the empire of disease

Keeping the factories up and running
Keeping the workers busy and strong
Keeping the shoppers busy buying
Keeping the money rolling along

Working for the empire of corona
Working for the empire of disease
Buying at the empire of corona
Buying at the empire of disease

Leaving the old ones and the sick
Leaving them to suffer and die
Leaving the healthy ones and the young
Leaving them to worry and cry

Cryin’ in the empire of corona
Cryin’ in the empire of disease
Dyin’ in the empire of corona
Dyin’ in the empire of disease

Livin’ in the empire of corona
Livin’ in the empire of disease
Livin’ in the empire of corona
Livin’ in the empire of disease


Your Local Pirates oftewel in dit geval Peter Storm, 10-5-2020

