Leaving the old ones and the sick
Leaving them to suffer and die
Leaving the healthy ones and the young
Leaving them to worry and cry
Cryin’ in the empire of corona
Cryin’ in the empire of disease
Dyin’ in the empire of corona
Dyin’ in the empire of disease
Keeping the factories up and running
Keeping the workers busy and strong
Keeping the shoppers busy buying
Keeping the money rolling along
Working for the empire of corona
Working for the empire of disease
Buying at the empire of corona
Buying at the empire of disease
Leaving the old ones and the sick
Leaving them to suffer and die
Leaving the healthy ones and the young
Leaving them to worry and cry
Cryin’ in the empire of corona
Cryin’ in the empire of disease
Dyin’ in the empire of corona
Dyin’ in the empire of disease
Livin’ in the empire of corona
Livin’ in the empire of disease
Livin’ in the empire of corona
Livin’ in the empire of disease
Your Local Pirates oftewel in dit geval Peter Storm, 10-5-2020