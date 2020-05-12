Wat de enige veilige plaats om te wonen was

Een halve eeuw geleden konden de Temptations nog zingen dat de enige veilige plaats om te leven een Indianenreservaat was. Of het echt zo was is de vraag, nu is het zeker niet zo. Maar ja, een halve eeuw…
(De nieuwe plaat van de Beatles toen was tevens hun laatste, maar dit als lichtere noot terzijde, als het ware)
1, 2… 1, 2, 3, 4, Ow![Eddie] People moving out, people moving in
Why, because of the color of their skin
Run, run, run but you sure can’t hide
An eye for an eye, a tooth for a tooth
Vote for me and I’ll set you free
Rap on, brother, rap on [Dennis] Well, the only person talking about love thy brother is the (preacher)
And it seems nobody’s interested in learning but the (teacher)
Segregation, determination, demonstration, integration,
Aggravation, humiliation, obligation to our nation
Ball of confusion. Oh yeah, that’s what the world is today. Woo, hey, hey [Paul] The sale of pills are at an all time high
Young folks walking round with their heads in the sky
The cities ablaze in the summertime
And oh, the beat goes on [Dennis] Evolution, revolution, gun control, sound of soul
Shooting rockets to the moon, kids growing up too soon
Politicians say more taxes will solve everything [Melvin] And the band played on
So, round and around and around we go
Where the world’s headed, nobody knows [Instrumental]
Oh, great googamooga, can’t you hear me talking to you
Just a ball of confusion
Oh yeah, that’s what the world is today
Woo, hey, hey
Unemployment rising fast, the Beatles new record’s a gas [Dennis] And the only safe place to live is on an Indian reservation [Melvin:] And the band played on
Eve of destruction, tax deduction, city inspectors, bill collectors
Mod clothes in demand, population out of hand, suicide, too many bills
Hippies moving to the hills. People all over the world are shouting, ‘End the war.’ [Melvin] And the band played on [Instrumental]
Great googalooga, can’t you hear me talking to you
Sayin’… ball of confusion
That’s what the world is today, hey, hey
Let me hear ya, let me hear ya, let me hear ya
Sayin’… ball of confusion
That’s what the world is today, hey, hey
Let me hear ya, let me hear ya, let me hear ya, let me hear ya, let me hear ya
Sayin’… ball of confusion
Ball of confusion, Temptations (Eddie Kendricks, Melvin Franklin, Dennis Edwards), 1970
Edwin Starr, 1971
Undisputed Truth, (ook in de uitgelichte afbeelding), met de instrumentale backing voor wat de lp-versie van de Temptations had moeten zijn, 1971