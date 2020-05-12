Wat de enige veilige plaats om te wonen was

Een halve eeuw geleden konden de Temptations nog zingen dat de enige veilige plaats om te leven een Indianenreservaat was. Of het echt zo was is de vraag, nu is het zeker niet zo. Maar ja, een halve eeuw…

(De nieuwe plaat van de Beatles toen was tevens hun laatste, maar dit als lichtere noot terzijde, als het ware)

1, 2… 1, 2, 3, 4, Ow!

[Eddie] People moving out, people moving inWhy, because of the color of their skinRun, run, run but you sure can’t hideAn eye for an eye, a tooth for a toothVote for me and I’ll set you freeRap on, brother, rap on [Dennis] Well, the only person talking about love thy brother is the (preacher)And it seems nobody’s interested in learning but the (teacher)Segregation, determination, demonstration, integration,Aggravation, humiliation, obligation to our nationBall of confusion. Oh yeah, that’s what the world is today. Woo, hey, hey [Paul] The sale of pills are at an all time highYoung folks walking round with their heads in the skyThe cities ablaze in the summertimeAnd oh, the beat goes on [Dennis] Evolution, revolution, gun control, sound of soulShooting rockets to the moon, kids growing up too soonPoliticians say more taxes will solve everything [Melvin] And the band played onSo, round and around and around we goWhere the world’s headed, nobody knows [Instrumental]

Oh, great googamooga, can’t you hear me talking to you

Just a ball of confusion

Oh yeah, that’s what the world is today

Woo, hey, hey

[Eddie] Fear in the air, tension everywhereUnemployment rising fast, the Beatles new record’s a gas [Dennis] And the only safe place to live is on an Indian reservation [Melvin:] And the band played onEve of destruction, tax deduction, city inspectors, bill collectorsMod clothes in demand, population out of hand, suicide, too many billsHippies moving to the hills. People all over the world are shouting, ‘End the war.’ [Melvin] And the band played on [Instrumental]

Great googalooga, can’t you hear me talking to you

Sayin’… ball of confusion

That’s what the world is today, hey, hey

Let me hear ya, let me hear ya, let me hear ya

Sayin’… ball of confusion

That’s what the world is today, hey, hey

Let me hear ya, let me hear ya, let me hear ya, let me hear ya, let me hear ya

Sayin’… ball of confusion



Ball of confusion, Temptations (Eddie Kendricks, Melvin Franklin, Dennis Edwards), 1970



Edwin Starr, 1971



Undisputed Truth, (ook in de uitgelichte afbeelding), met de instrumentale backing voor wat de lp-versie van de Temptations had moeten zijn, 1971