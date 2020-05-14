Als de weg die je volgt bergopwaarts lijkt

Het was een verrassing de BBC een spotje ter aanbeveling van zichzelf in deze coronatijden te horen uitzenden met een citaat uit dit lied. Ze denken vast aan de versie van Canned Heat. Dat mag.

Together we stand, divided we fall

Come on now people, let’s get on the ball and work together

Come on, come on, let’s work together, now now people

Because together we will stand every boy, every girl and a man…

Because when things go wrong, as they sometimes will

And the road you travel, seems all up hill

Let’s work together, come on, come on, let’s work together

Now now people, you know together we will stand

Every boy, girl, woman and a man …

Oh well now, two or three minutes, two or three hours

What does it matter now, if this goes round

Let’s work together, come on, come on

Let’s work together, now now people

Because together we will stand

Every boy, every woman and a man …

Oh, come on now..

Oh well, make someone happy, make someone smile

Let’s all work together and make life worthwhile

Let’s work together, come on , come on

Let’s work together, now now people

Because together we will we stand

Every boy, girl, woman and a man…

Oh well now, come on you people, walk hand in hand

Let’s make this world of ours, a good place to stand

And work together, come on, come on

Let’s work together, now, now people

Because together we will stand

Every boy, girl, woman and man

Ah, yeah

Well now, together we will stand

Every boy, girl, woman and man



1970, Beat Club, echt live



De studioversie

Maar mijn persoonlijke nr.2 aller tijden is het origineel van Wilbert Harrison (ja, hij heeft zijn eigen Let´s stick together bewerkt als One Man Band).



Let’s work together, 1969

Ik zal altijd wat geven aan een eenzame straatmuzikant. Je weet maar nooit of het (m/v) eigenlijk Wilbert Harrison is, ook al heeft hij officieel in 1994 dit ondermaanse verlaten.

Deel van een reeksje