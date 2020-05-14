Als de weg die je volgt bergopwaarts lijkt

Het was een verrassing de BBC een spotje ter aanbeveling van zichzelf in deze coronatijden te horen uitzenden met een citaat uit dit lied. Ze denken vast aan de versie van Canned Heat. Dat mag.
Together we stand, divided we fall
Come on now people, let’s get on the ball and work together
Come on, come on, let’s work together, now now people
Because together we will stand every boy, every girl and a man…
Because when things go wrong, as they sometimes will
And the road you travel, seems all up hill
Let’s work together, come on, come on, let’s work together
Now now people, you know together we will stand
Every boy, girl, woman and a man …
Oh well now, two or three minutes, two or three hours
What does it matter now, if this goes round
Let’s work together, come on, come on
Let’s work together, now now people
Because together we will stand
Every boy, every woman and a man …
Oh, come on now..
Oh well, make someone happy, make someone smile
Let’s all work together and make life worthwhile
Let’s work together, come on , come on
Let’s work together, now now people
Because together we will we stand
Every boy, girl, woman and a man…
Oh well now, come on you people, walk hand in hand
Let’s make this world of ours, a good place to stand
And work together, come on, come on
Let’s work together, now, now people
Because together we will stand
Every boy, girl, woman and man
Ah, yeah
Well now, together we will stand
Every boy, girl, woman and man
1970, Beat Club, echt live
De studioversie
Maar mijn persoonlijke nr.2 aller tijden is het origineel van Wilbert Harrison (ja, hij heeft zijn eigen Let´s stick together bewerkt als One Man Band).
Let’s work together, 1969
Ik zal altijd wat geven aan een eenzame straatmuzikant. Je weet maar nooit of het (m/v) eigenlijk Wilbert Harrison is, ook al heeft hij officieel in 1994 dit ondermaanse verlaten.