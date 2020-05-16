Vraag nooit voor wie de klok luidt, zij luidt voor u

No man is an Iland, intire of itselfe; every man
is a peece of the Continent, a part of the maine;
if a Clod bee washed away by the Sea, Europe
is the lesse, as well as if a Promontorie were, as
well as if a Manor of thy friends or of thine
owne were; any mans death diminishes me,
because I am involved in Mankinde;
And therefore never send to know for whom
the bell tolls; It tolls for thee.
Meditation XVII van John Donne hier langsgekomen.
Joan Baez declameert. Piet de Rooy noemt de meditatie – John Donne heeft Thomas Merton geïnspireerd tot het katholieke kloosterleven en de inzet tegen kernwapens – in verband met “individualisering”, wat zo’n typische trek van “de jaren zestig” en erna zou zijn. Maar van de Van Dykes had ik echt nog nooit gehoord. Ik kan mij ook niet voorstellen dat ze in Hitweek genoemd zijn (moet in mijn archief duiken om te kijken). Joan Baez’ voordracht heeft verder toch echt alleen de aan Donne ontleende titel gemeen met:
No man is an island
No man stands alone
Each man has a brother
And remember
Each man’s dream has a road
Now we need one another ooh yes
And we all try to be friends
Each man has a brother
And a each man has a friend
You can live in this world all by yourself
In this world all by yourself
No nonoooo you can’t make it alone
And just as sure as you try to make it by yourself
You gonna wake up and find you gonna need somebody else
No man is an island
No man stands alone
Each man has has brother
And remember
Each man’s dream has a road
1965
De Rooy roemt de reggaeversie van Dennis Brown uit 1970. Bij dezen. Ook die kende ik niet.
For whom the bell tolls is ook de titel van Hemingways verhaal over zijn militietijd in Spanje in de burgeroorlog.