Vraag nooit voor wie de klok luidt, zij luidt voor u

No man is an Iland, intire of itselfe; every man

is a peece of the Continent, a part of the maine;

if a Clod bee washed away by the Sea, Europe

is the lesse, as well as if a Promontorie were, as

well as if a Manor of thy friends or of thine

owne were; any mans death diminishes me,

because I am involved in Mankinde;

And therefore never send to know for whom

the bell tolls; It tolls for thee.

Meditation XVII van John Donne hier langsgekomen.



Joan Baez declameert. Piet de Rooy noemt de meditatie – John Donne heeft Thomas Merton geïnspireerd tot het katholieke kloosterleven en de inzet tegen kernwapens – in verband met “individualisering”, wat zo’n typische trek van “de jaren zestig” en erna zou zijn. Maar van de Van Dykes had ik echt nog nooit gehoord. Ik kan mij ook niet voorstellen dat ze in Hitweek genoemd zijn (moet in mijn archief duiken om te kijken). Joan Baez’ voordracht heeft verder toch echt alleen de aan Donne ontleende titel gemeen met:

No man is an island

No man stands alone

Each man has a brother

And remember

Each man’s dream has a road

Now we need one another ooh yes

And we all try to be friends

Each man has a brother

And a each man has a friend

You can live in this world all by yourself

In this world all by yourself

No nonoooo you can’t make it alone

And just as sure as you try to make it by yourself

You gonna wake up and find you gonna need somebody else

No man is an island

No man stands alone

Each man has has brother

And remember

Each man’s dream has a road



1965

De Rooy roemt de reggaeversie van Dennis Brown uit 1970. Bij dezen. Ook die kende ik niet.



For whom the bell tolls is ook de titel van Hemingways verhaal over zijn militietijd in Spanje in de burgeroorlog.