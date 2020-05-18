Postpunkklassieker du jour: Decades

De bittere, gedesillusioneerde en deprimerende afsluiter van Closer, de zwanenzang van Joy Division. Tijdens de opnames voor het album kreeg Ian Curtis het gevoel dat zijn leven in puin lag. Zijn epilepsie werd met de dag lastiger onder controle te houden. Zijn vrouw had echtscheiding aangevraagd – waar Ian het zelf naar gemaakt had door een relatie aan te knopen met journaliste Annik Honoré – en hij zag als een berg op tegen de komende tournee in de VS. Uiteindelijk werd het Ian allemaal teveel: op 18 mei 1980 beroofde hij zichzelf van het leven.

[Verse 1]

Here are the young men, the weight on their shoulders

Here are the young men, well where have they been?

We knocked on the doors of Hell’s darker chamber

Pushed to the limit, we dragged ourselves in

Watched from the wings as the scenes were replaying

We saw ourselves now as we never had seen

Portrayal of the trauma and degeneration

The sorrows we suffered and never were free

[Chorus]

Where have they been?

Where have they been?

Where have they been?

Where have they been?

[Verse 2]

Weary inside, now our heart’s lost forever

Can’t replace the fear, or the thrill of the chase

Each ritual showed up the door for our wanderings

Open then shut, then slammed in our face

[Chorus]

Where have they been?

Where have they been?

Where have they been?

Where have they been?

Uitgelichte afbeelding: By Source (WP:NFCC#4), Fair use, https://en.wikipedia.org/w/index.php?curid=45040658