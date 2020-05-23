Reggaeklassieker du jour: Sinsemilla

Black Uhuru was in de jaren ’80 wel zo ongeveer de grootste naam in het reggaegenre. De groep scoorde diverse grote hits en leverde met Sinsemilla en Red enkele ijzersterke albums af. Helaas werd de latere carrière van de band vooral gekenmerkt door onderlinge ruzies, inclusief slepende rechtszaken over de vraag wie de bandnaam mocht gebruiken.
Sinsemilla is weed met een bijzonder hoog THC-gehalte, wat voor een Rastafari natuurlijk juist een aanbeveling is. Hier beklaagt een kleine dealer zich over het feit dat hij in angst moet leven terwijl de échte criminelen (lees: Jamaïcaanse politici) er verantwoordelijk voor zijn dat kinderen in de straten van Kingston gedwongen zijn te bedelen om aan eten te komen. Produktie van Sly & Robbie, die ook de (perfecte) ritmesectie vormen.
[Chorus: Black Uhuru]
I’ve got a stalk of sinsemilla
Growing in my back yard
I’ve got a stalk of sinsemilla
Growing in my back yard
Don’t cut down the cali tree
Cause it makes the best tea for me
And the doctor says it gives naturally
One thing this doctor will need
A lot of food
To survive and go to in Babylon
[Chorus: Black Uhuru]
I’ve got a stalk of sinsemilla
Growing in my back yard
I’ve got a stalk of sinsemilla
Growing in my back yard
Yes I’ve walked the streets and seen children down town
Begging everyone they see and it hurt me
It can’t be right what this world do for the youth
And (for)the little herb i´m selling they want to capture me
I and I don’t cherish wickedness
Because it’s none profit to I and I
[Chorus: Black Uhuru]
I’ve got a stalk of sinsemilla
Growing in my back yard
I’ve got a stalk of sinsemilla
Growing in my back yard
Anything that is none profit
I and I don’t take for it
Pass it, pass it
All over I and I
[Chorus: Black Uhuru]
I’ve got a stalk of sinsemilla
Growing in my back yard
I’ve got a stalk of sinsemilla
Growing in my back yard
There is a red house over yonder
Full of marijuana
I’ve been sitting on the corner
Chatting up with the farmer
[Chorus: Black Uhuru]
I’ve got a stalk of sinsemilla
Growing in my back yard
I’ve got a stalk of sinsemilla
Growing in my back yard
Free the herb
Heal the nation
Heal the sick
[Chorus: Black Uhuru]
I’ve got a stalk of sinsemilla
Growing in my back yard
I’ve got a stalk of sinsemilla
Growing in my back yard
Uitgelichte afbeelding: By Michael Arnhem – https://www.flickr.com/photos/dweaf/415627035/, CC BY 2.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=15197346