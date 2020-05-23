Reggaeklassieker du jour: Sinsemilla

Black Uhuru was in de jaren ’80 wel zo ongeveer de grootste naam in het reggaegenre. De groep scoorde diverse grote hits en leverde met Sinsemilla en Red enkele ijzersterke albums af. Helaas werd de latere carrière van de band vooral gekenmerkt door onderlinge ruzies, inclusief slepende rechtszaken over de vraag wie de bandnaam mocht gebruiken.

Sinsemilla is weed met een bijzonder hoog THC-gehalte, wat voor een Rastafari natuurlijk juist een aanbeveling is. Hier beklaagt een kleine dealer zich over het feit dat hij in angst moet leven terwijl de échte criminelen (lees: Jamaïcaanse politici) er verantwoordelijk voor zijn dat kinderen in de straten van Kingston gedwongen zijn te bedelen om aan eten te komen. Produktie van Sly & Robbie, die ook de (perfecte) ritmesectie vormen.

[Chorus: Black Uhuru]

I’ve got a stalk of sinsemilla

Growing in my back yard

I’ve got a stalk of sinsemilla

Growing in my back yard

Don’t cut down the cali tree

Cause it makes the best tea for me

And the doctor says it gives naturally

One thing this doctor will need

A lot of food

To survive and go to in Babylon

[Chorus: Black Uhuru]

I’ve got a stalk of sinsemilla

Growing in my back yard

I’ve got a stalk of sinsemilla

Growing in my back yard

Yes I’ve walked the streets and seen children down town

Begging everyone they see and it hurt me

It can’t be right what this world do for the youth

And (for)the little herb i´m selling they want to capture me

I and I don’t cherish wickedness

Because it’s none profit to I and I

[Chorus: Black Uhuru]

I’ve got a stalk of sinsemilla

Growing in my back yard

I’ve got a stalk of sinsemilla

Growing in my back yard

Anything that is none profit

I and I don’t take for it

Pass it, pass it

All over I and I

[Chorus: Black Uhuru]

I’ve got a stalk of sinsemilla

Growing in my back yard

I’ve got a stalk of sinsemilla

Growing in my back yard

There is a red house over yonder

Full of marijuana

I’ve been sitting on the corner

Chatting up with the farmer

[Chorus: Black Uhuru]

I’ve got a stalk of sinsemilla

Growing in my back yard

I’ve got a stalk of sinsemilla

Growing in my back yard

Free the herb

Heal the nation

Heal the sick

[Chorus: Black Uhuru]

I’ve got a stalk of sinsemilla

Growing in my back yard

I’ve got a stalk of sinsemilla

Growing in my back yard

Uitgelichte afbeelding: By Michael Arnhem – https://www.flickr.com/photos/dweaf/415627035/, CC BY 2.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=15197346