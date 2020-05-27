Postpunk/rapklassieker du jour: The Magnificent Seven

Een dag uit het leven van een minimumloner. De titel is een ironische verwijzing naar John Sturges’ klassieke gelijknamige western. In de context van deze song verwijst ‘the magnificent seven’ naar de allesbehalve heroïsche 7 uren (8 min 1 voor de lunch) van een typische werkdag.

De song dateert uit 1981, toen rap/hip hop nog in de kinderschoenen stond. Er zijn natruurlijk betere raps, maar The Clash komt de eer toe als eerste witte band ingezien te hebben hoe krachtig dit nieuwe genre was. Joe Strummer: “When we came to the U.S., Mick stumbled upon a music shop in Brooklyn that carried the music of Grand Master Flash and the Furious Five, the Sugar Hill Gang…these groups were radically changing music and they changed everything for us”.

[Intro]

The Magnificent Seven!

[Chorus]

Ring! Ring! It’s 7:00 A.M.!

Move yourself to go again

Cold water in the face

Brings you back to this awful place

Knuckle merchants and you bankers, too

Must get up and learn those rules

Weather man and the crazy chief

One says “Sun” and one says “Sleet”

A.M., the F.M. the P.M. too

Churnin’ out that boogaloo

Gets you up and a’gets you out

But how long can you keep it up?

Gimme Honda, gimme Sony

So cheap and real phony

Hong Kong dollar, Indian cents

English pounds and Eskimo pence

[Post-Chorus]

You lot! What?

Don’t stop, give it all you got

You lot! What?

Don’t stop, yeah!

You lot! What?

Don’t stop, give it all you got

You lot! What?

Don’t stop, yeah!

[Verse 1]

Workin’ for a rise, better my station

Take my baby to Sophistication

She’s seen the ads, she thinks it’s nice

Better work hard, I seen the price

Never mind that, it’s time for the bus

We got to work, and you’re one of us

Clocks go slow in a place of work

Minutes drag and the hours jerk

[Bridge]

“When can I tell ‘em wot I do?

In a second, maaan, a’right Chuck!”

[Pre-Chorus]

Wave bub-bub-bub-bye to the boss

It’s our profit, it’s his loss

But anyway, the lunch bell ring

Take one hour, and do your… thang!

Cheeseboiger!

[Verse 3]

What do we have for entertainment?

Cops kickin’ gypsies on the pavement

Now the news, a’snap to attention

The lunar landing of the dentist convention

Italian mobster shoots a lobster

Seafood restaurant gets outta hand

A car in the fridge, a fridge in the car?

Like cowboys do, in TV land

[Pre-Chorus]

You lot! What?

Don’t stop, give it all you got

You lot! What?

Don’t stop, oh!

You lot! What?

Don’t stop, give it all you got, yeah

You lot! What?

Don’t stop

[Chorus]

So get back to work and sweat some more

The sun will sink and we’ll get out the door

It’s no good for man to work in cages

Hits the town, he drinks his wages

You’re frettin’, you’re sweatin’

But did you notice you ain’t gettin’?

You’re frettin’, you’re sweatin’

But did you notice not gettin’ anywhere?

Don’t you ever stop a’long enough to start?

Take your car outta that gear

Don’t you ever stop long enough to start?

Get your car outta that gear

Karl Marx and Friedrich Engels

Came to the checkout at the 7-11

Marx was skint, but he had sense

Engels lent him the necessary pence

[Post-Chorus]

What have we got? Yeah

A’what have we got? Yeah-o

What have we got? Magnificence (I say)

What have we got?

[Chorus]

Luther King and Mahatma Gandhi

Went to the park to check on the game

But they was murdered by the other team

Who went on to win 15-nil

You can be true, you can be false

You’ll be given the same reward

Socrates and Milhous Nixon

Both went the same way, through the kitchen

Plato the Greek or Rin Tin Tin

Who’s more famous to the billion millions?

News Flash

Vacuum Cleaner Sucks Up Budgie

Ooh hoo!

Bye bye

[Post-Chorus]

The Magnificent Seven!

Magnificent!

[Outro]

Magnificent Seven!

This is fuckin’ long, innit?

Uitgelichte afbeelding: By Photographer unknown. Distributed by Fox Film Corporation. – Scan via Imgur. Retouched from original image; see upload history below for unretouched original., Public Domain, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=88145443