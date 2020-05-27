Postpunk/rapklassieker du jour: The Magnificent Seven

Een dag uit het leven van een minimumloner. De titel is een ironische verwijzing naar John Sturges’ klassieke gelijknamige western. In de context van deze song verwijst ‘the magnificent seven’ naar de allesbehalve heroïsche 7 uren (8 min 1 voor de lunch) van een typische werkdag.
De song dateert uit 1981, toen rap/hip hop nog in de kinderschoenen stond. Er zijn natruurlijk betere raps, maar The Clash komt de eer toe als eerste witte band ingezien te hebben hoe krachtig dit nieuwe genre was. Joe Strummer: “When we came to the U.S., Mick stumbled upon a music shop in Brooklyn that carried the music of Grand Master Flash and the Furious Five, the Sugar Hill Gang…these groups were radically changing music and they changed everything for us”.
[Intro]
The Magnificent Seven!
[Chorus]
Ring! Ring! It’s 7:00 A.M.!
Move yourself to go again
Cold water in the face
Brings you back to this awful place
Knuckle merchants and you bankers, too
Must get up and learn those rules
Weather man and the crazy chief
One says “Sun” and one says “Sleet”
A.M., the F.M. the P.M. too
Churnin’ out that boogaloo
Gets you up and a’gets you out
But how long can you keep it up?
Gimme Honda, gimme Sony
So cheap and real phony
Hong Kong dollar, Indian cents
English pounds and Eskimo pence
[Post-Chorus]
You lot! What?
Don’t stop, give it all you got
You lot! What?
Don’t stop, yeah!
You lot! What?
Don’t stop, give it all you got
You lot! What?
Don’t stop, yeah!
[Verse 1]
Workin’ for a rise, better my station
Take my baby to Sophistication
She’s seen the ads, she thinks it’s nice
Better work hard, I seen the price
Never mind that, it’s time for the bus
We got to work, and you’re one of us
Clocks go slow in a place of work
Minutes drag and the hours jerk
[Bridge]
“When can I tell ‘em wot I do?
In a second, maaan, a’right Chuck!”
[Pre-Chorus]
Wave bub-bub-bub-bye to the boss
It’s our profit, it’s his loss
But anyway, the lunch bell ring
Take one hour, and do your… thang!
Cheeseboiger!
[Verse 3]
What do we have for entertainment?
Cops kickin’ gypsies on the pavement
Now the news, a’snap to attention
The lunar landing of the dentist convention
Italian mobster shoots a lobster
Seafood restaurant gets outta hand
A car in the fridge, a fridge in the car?
Like cowboys do, in TV land
[Pre-Chorus]
You lot! What?
Don’t stop, give it all you got
You lot! What?
Don’t stop, oh!
You lot! What?
Don’t stop, give it all you got, yeah
You lot! What?
Don’t stop
[Chorus]
So get back to work and sweat some more
The sun will sink and we’ll get out the door
It’s no good for man to work in cages
Hits the town, he drinks his wages
You’re frettin’, you’re sweatin’
But did you notice you ain’t gettin’?
You’re frettin’, you’re sweatin’
But did you notice not gettin’ anywhere?
Don’t you ever stop a’long enough to start?
Take your car outta that gear
Don’t you ever stop long enough to start?
Get your car outta that gear
Karl Marx and Friedrich Engels
Came to the checkout at the 7-11
Marx was skint, but he had sense
Engels lent him the necessary pence
[Post-Chorus]
What have we got? Yeah
A’what have we got? Yeah-o
What have we got? Magnificence (I say)
What have we got?
[Chorus]
Luther King and Mahatma Gandhi
Went to the park to check on the game
But they was murdered by the other team
Who went on to win 15-nil
You can be true, you can be false
You’ll be given the same reward
Socrates and Milhous Nixon
Both went the same way, through the kitchen
Plato the Greek or Rin Tin Tin
Who’s more famous to the billion millions?
News Flash
Vacuum Cleaner Sucks Up Budgie
Ooh hoo!
Bye bye
[Post-Chorus]
The Magnificent Seven!
Magnificent!
[Outro]
Magnificent Seven!
This is fuckin’ long, innit?
