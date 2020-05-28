Kun je niet zien dat zij de mijne is?

Zappend belandde ik in een Engelse quiz waarin een stel moest raden hoe slecht “het publiek” nummers van de Dave Clark Five, de Moody Blues en Manfred Mann kende.

Het viel niet mee. Nights in white satin? Blinded by the light? O nee, die mocht niet, noemen we Tuesday afternoon.

Zo jong waren ze ook weer niet.

Wat voel ik mij oud. Ben ik dan ook.

Aftrap met De DC Five.

Whoa, can’t you see that she’s mine

We’ve been together for a long, long time

And yet they’re trying so very hard to pull us apart

Well, we don’t care what they say

We’re gonna keep on loving this way

But if they break us up, you know it’ll only break my heart

Don’t you know I love her so

And I’ll never, never let her go

No matter what the people may say or try to do

‘Cause can’t you see that she’s mine

We’ve been together for a long long time

And it’ll stay that way, because I know she loves me too

People talk and try to break us up

When we know they don’t understand

Well, I don’t care what the people may say

I’m gonna keep on holding her hand

Can’t you see that she’s mine

We’ve been together for a long, long time

And yet they’re trying so very hard to pull us apart

Well, we don’t care what they say

We’re gonna keep on loving this way

But if they break us up, you know it’ll only break my heart

Don’t you know I love her so

And I’ll never never let her go

No matter what the people may say or try to do

‘Cause can’t you see that she’s mine

We’ve been together for a long, long time

And it’ll stay that way, because I know she loves me too

And it’ll stay that way, because I know she loves me too

Can’t you see that she’s mine, vroege herinnering aan Tony hulloooo Withers, 1964

Zonder gillende bakvissen: