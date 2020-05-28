Kun je niet zien dat zij de mijne is?

Zappend belandde ik in een Engelse quiz waarin een stel moest raden hoe slecht “het publiek” nummers van de Dave Clark Five, de Moody Blues en Manfred Mann kende.
Het viel niet mee. Nights in white satin? Blinded by the light? O nee, die mocht niet, noemen we Tuesday afternoon.
Zo jong waren ze ook weer niet.
Wat voel ik mij oud. Ben ik dan ook.
Aftrap met De DC Five.
Whoa, can’t you see that she’s mine
We’ve been together for a long, long time
And yet they’re trying so very hard to pull us apart
Well, we don’t care what they say
We’re gonna keep on loving this way
But if they break us up, you know it’ll only break my heart
Don’t you know I love her so
And I’ll never, never let her go
No matter what the people may say or try to do
‘Cause can’t you see that she’s mine
We’ve been together for a long long time
And it’ll stay that way, because I know she loves me too
People talk and try to break us up
When we know they don’t understand
Well, I don’t care what the people may say
I’m gonna keep on holding her hand
Can’t you see that she’s mine
We’ve been together for a long, long time
And yet they’re trying so very hard to pull us apart
Well, we don’t care what they say
We’re gonna keep on loving this way
But if they break us up, you know it’ll only break my heart
Don’t you know I love her so
And I’ll never never let her go
No matter what the people may say or try to do
‘Cause can’t you see that she’s mine
We’ve been together for a long, long time
And it’ll stay that way, because I know she loves me too
And it’ll stay that way, because I know she loves me too
Can’t you see that she’s mine, vroege herinnering aan Tony hulloooo Withers, 1964
Zonder gillende bakvissen: