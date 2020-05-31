Waar is de liefde?

Het moet wel na dit rijtje, nietwaar:

What’s wrong with the world, mama?

People livin’ like they ain’t got no mamas

I think the whole world’s addicted to the drama

Only attracted to the things that’ll bring you trauma

Overseas, yeah, we tryin’ to stop terrorism

But we still got terrorists here livin’

In the USA, the big CIA

The Bloods and the Crips, and the KKK

But if you only have love for your own race

Then you only leave space to discriminate

And to discriminate only generates hate

And when you hate, then you’re bound to get irate

Madness is what you demonstrate

And that’s exactly how anger works and operates

Man, you gotta have love, this’ll set us straight

Take control of your mind and meditate

Let your soul gravitate to the love, y’all, y’all

People killin’, people dyin’

Children hurt and you hear them cryin’

Can you practice what you preach?

And would you turn the other cheek?

Father, father, father, help us

Send some guidance from above

These people got me, got me questionin’

Where is the love?

(Love) Where is the love? (the love)

Where is the love? (the love)

Where is the love, the love, the love?

It just ain’t the same, old ways have changed

New days are strange, is the world insane?

If love and peace is so strong

Then why are there pieces of love that don’t belong

Nations droppin’ bombs

Chemical gases fillin’ lungs of little ones

With ongoing sufferin’ as the youth die young

So ask yourself, is the lovin’ really gone?

So I can ask myself, really, what is going wrong?

With this world that we livin’ in, people keep on givin’ in

Makin’ wrong decisions, only visions of them dividends

Not respectin’ each other, deny thy brother

A war is goin’ on, but the reason’s undercover

The truth is kept secret, and swept under the rug

If you never know truth, then you never know love

Where’s the love, y’all? (Come on, I don’t know)

Where’s the truth, y’all? (Come on, I don’t know)

And where’s the love y’all?

People killin’, people dyin’

Children hurt and you hear them cryin’

Will you practice what you preach?

And would you turn the other cheek?

Father, father, father, help us

Send some guidance from above

These people got me, got me questionin’

Where is the love?

(Love) Where is the love? (the love)

Where is the love? (the love)

Where is the love, the love, the love?

I feel the weight of the world on my shoulder

As I’m getting older, y’all people gets colder

Most of us only care about money-makin’

Selfishness got us followin’ the wrong direction

Wrong information always shown by the media

Negative images is the main criteria

Infecting the young minds faster than bacteria

Kids wanna act like what they see in the cinema

Yo, whatever happened to the values of humanity?

Whatever happened to the fairness and equality?

Instead of spreadin’ love we spreadin’ animosity

Lack of understandin’ leading us away from unity

That’s the reason why sometimes I’m feelin’ under

That’s the reason why sometimes I’m feelin’ down

It’s no wonder why sometimes I’m feelin’ under

Gotta keep my faith alive ‘til love is found

Now ask yourself…

Where is the love?

Where is the love?

Where is the love?

Where is the love?

Father, father, father, help us

Send some guidance from above

These people got me, got me questionin’

Where is the love?

Now sing with me, y’all (one world, one world)

We only got (one world, one world)

That’s all we got (one world, one world)

And something’s wrong with it

Something’s wrong with it

Something’s wrong with the w-w-world

We only got (one world, one world)

That’s all we got (one world, one world)



Where is the love?, Black Eyed Peas, 2003

Uitgelichte afbeelding: By Aj.duplessis – Own work, CC BY 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=10217677