Hip to be square, lijflied van de VPRO

De SGP jonguh, dat is het helemaal weetjewel. Far out, te gek. Conservatief, dat gaat het helemaal worden. Zeggen wij van de Vrijzinnig Protestantse Radio Omroep.

Als je het helemaal te gek wil hebben doe je natuurlijk D’66 weetjewel, maar de SGP dat is het toch helemaal weetjewel.

I used to be a renegade, I used to fool around

But I couldn’t take the punishment and had to settle down

Now I’m playing it real straight, and yes, I cut my hair

You might think I’m crazy, but I don’t even care

Because I can tell what’s going on

It’s hip to be square

It’s hip to be square

I like my bands in business suits, I watch them on TV

I’m working out most every day and watching what I eat

They tell me that it’s good for me, but I don’t even care

I know that it’s crazy

I know that it’s nowhere

But there is no denying that

It’s hip to be square

It’s hip to be square

It’s hip to be square

So hip to be square

It’s not too hard to figure out, you see it every day

And those that were the farthest out have gone the other way

You see them on the freeway, it don’t look like a lot of fun

But don’t you try to fight it, an idea whose time has come

Don’t tell me that I’m crazy

Don’t tell me I’m nowhere

Take it from me

It’s hip to be square

It’s hip to be square

It’s hip to be square

So hip to be square

Tell ‘em, boys

Here, there, and everywhere

Hip, hip, so hip to be a square

Here, there, and everywhere

Hip, hip



Hip to be square, Huey Lewis and the News, 1986

De video was een tijd weg daarom hier ook even deze



Young conservatives, Kinks, 1983

Zelfs de conservatieve herleving is bejaard…