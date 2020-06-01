Hip to be square, lijflied van de VPRO

De SGP jonguh, dat is het helemaal weetjewel. Far out, te gek. Conservatief, dat gaat het helemaal worden. Zeggen wij van de Vrijzinnig Protestantse Radio Omroep.
Als je het helemaal te gek wil hebben doe je natuurlijk D’66 weetjewel, maar de SGP dat is het toch helemaal weetjewel.
I used to be a renegade, I used to fool around
But I couldn’t take the punishment and had to settle down
Now I’m playing it real straight, and yes, I cut my hair
You might think I’m crazy, but I don’t even care
Because I can tell what’s going on
It’s hip to be square
It’s hip to be square
I like my bands in business suits, I watch them on TV
I’m working out most every day and watching what I eat
They tell me that it’s good for me, but I don’t even care
I know that it’s crazy
I know that it’s nowhere
But there is no denying that
It’s hip to be square
It’s hip to be square
It’s hip to be square
So hip to be square
It’s not too hard to figure out, you see it every day
And those that were the farthest out have gone the other way
You see them on the freeway, it don’t look like a lot of fun
But don’t you try to fight it, an idea whose time has come
Don’t tell me that I’m crazy
Don’t tell me I’m nowhere
Take it from me
It’s hip to be square
It’s hip to be square
It’s hip to be square
So hip to be square
Tell ‘em, boys
Here, there, and everywhere
Hip, hip, so hip to be a square
Here, there, and everywhere
Hip, hip
Hip to be square, Huey Lewis and the News, 1986
De video was een tijd weg daarom hier ook even deze
Young conservatives, Kinks, 1983
Zelfs de conservatieve herleving is bejaard…