Ik vroeg mij af of dit land voor jou en mij gemaakt is

Sharon Jones, een laatbloeister ook in het genre dat zij vertegenwoordigde: rhythm & blues jaren zestig-vroege jaren zeventig-stijl.

Ze is slechts 60 geworden, een beroerte bij het kijken naar de verkiezingsuitslagen in 2016 werd haar fataal. Zie en luister hoe dat zit aan de hand van drie uitvoeringen van dit lied van Woody Guthrie dat nog niet langs is geweest hier.

This land is your land, this land is my land

From California, well, to the New York island

From the redwood forest, to the gulf stream waters

I tell ya: This land was made for you and me

As I went walking down that ribbon of highway

I saw above me, oh, that endless skyway

Now I saw below me that golden valley

And I said: This land was made for you and me

As I was walking, now, they tried to stop me

They put up a sign that said, oh, it said: Private Property

Well, on the back side, you know it said nothing

So, it must be that side was made for you and me

One bright sunny morning, well, in the shadow of a steeple

Down by the Welfare office, I saw my people

You know, now, they were hungry, they were homeless

I was wondering if this land was made for you and me

This land is your land, this land is my land

From Riverside, California, oh, to Staten Island

Well, oh, down to Modesto, Georgia, oh, don’t forget to say Philadelphia, oh

We moving down to Mississippi, oh, Houston, Texas, ah LA

Yeah, you know, ah, this land is your land, this land is my land

This land is your land

You’ve got to believe, this my land

Ooh, this land was made for you and me

Ooh, this land was made for you and me

This land, this land is your land

This land, this land is my land



Voor Libération



Café Corsari, voor de Nederlandstalige Belgische televisie



De singleversie (2004): Sharon Jones and the Dap-Kings