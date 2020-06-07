Ik vroeg mij af of dit land voor jou en mij gemaakt is

Sharon Jones, een laatbloeister ook in het genre dat zij vertegenwoordigde: rhythm & blues jaren zestig-vroege jaren zeventig-stijl.
Ze is slechts 60 geworden, een beroerte bij het kijken naar de verkiezingsuitslagen in 2016 werd haar fataal. Zie en luister hoe dat zit aan de hand van drie uitvoeringen van dit lied van Woody Guthrie dat nog niet langs is geweest hier.
This land is your land, this land is my land
From California, well, to the New York island
From the redwood forest, to the gulf stream waters
I tell ya: This land was made for you and me
As I went walking down that ribbon of highway
I saw above me, oh, that endless skyway
Now I saw below me that golden valley
And I said: This land was made for you and me
As I was walking, now, they tried to stop me
They put up a sign that said, oh, it said: Private Property
Well, on the back side, you know it said nothing
So, it must be that side was made for you and me
One bright sunny morning, well, in the shadow of a steeple
Down by the Welfare office, I saw my people
You know, now, they were hungry, they were homeless
I was wondering if this land was made for you and me
This land is your land, this land is my land
From Riverside, California, oh, to Staten Island
Well, oh, down to Modesto, Georgia, oh, don’t forget to say Philadelphia, oh
We moving down to Mississippi, oh, Houston, Texas, ah LA
Yeah, you know, ah, this land is your land, this land is my land
This land is your land
You’ve got to believe, this my land
Ooh, this land was made for you and me
Ooh, this land was made for you and me
This land, this land is your land
This land, this land is my land
Voor Libération
Café Corsari, voor de Nederlandstalige Belgische televisie
De singleversie (2004): Sharon Jones and the Dap-Kings