Jij bent de enige

Tegen het einde van de jaren tachtig dook er een Engels/Ierse (post-)punkband op die elementen van de Clash, de Sex Pistols (de flirt met het situationisme, al lag dat bij de Pistols aan hun manager) en Blondie (de zangeres!).
Als ik nog niet iets eerder van hen heb gepost komt dit door de verschrikkelijke waarheid dat ik onder het draaien ten overstaan van Amsterdam een volle beker hete koffie met suiker omstootte boven het mengpaneel dat sissend de geest gaf tijdens dit nummer.
Zo, dan hoort u het alsnog helemaal. En ik heb mijn schande bekendgemaakt…
I’m standing on the edge of the world
All by myself
Thinking about you and no one else
Cos you’re the one
You’re the only one
Yeah you’re the one
You’re the only one
You’re the only one that could mess me up
And kick me down
Put an arrow through my heart
And twist it all around
Ooh you’re the only one
I’ve been walking all through the night
And dreaming all day
I ain’t got nothing left to say
Except you’re the one
You’re the only one
Yeah you’re the only
You’re the only one
You’re the only one that would pin me up
Just to rip me down
Take your place in my heart
And turn it upside down
Ooh, You’re the only one
You’re the only one
You’re the only one
You’re the only one
You’re the only one
Yeah it’s true
You’re the only one
And I want you
You’re the only one
I’m standing on the edge of the world
All by myself
Thinking ‘bout you and no one else
Cos you’re the one
You’re the only one
Yeah you’re the only one that would pin me up
Just to rip me down
Put an arrow through my heart
And turn it all around
Ooh you’re the only one
You’re the only one
You’re the only one
You’re the only one
You’re the only one
You’re the only one
To put an arrow in my heart
You’re the only one
The only one, Transvision Vamp, 1989