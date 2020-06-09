Jij bent de enige

Tegen het einde van de jaren tachtig dook er een Engels/Ierse (post-)punkband op die elementen van de Clash, de Sex Pistols (de flirt met het situationisme, al lag dat bij de Pistols aan hun manager) en Blondie (de zangeres!).

Als ik nog niet iets eerder van hen heb gepost komt dit door de verschrikkelijke waarheid dat ik onder het draaien ten overstaan van Amsterdam een volle beker hete koffie met suiker omstootte boven het mengpaneel dat sissend de geest gaf tijdens dit nummer.

Zo, dan hoort u het alsnog helemaal. En ik heb mijn schande bekendgemaakt…

I’m standing on the edge of the world

All by myself

Thinking about you and no one else

Cos you’re the one

You’re the only one

Yeah you’re the one

You’re the only one

You’re the only one that could mess me up

And kick me down

Put an arrow through my heart

And twist it all around

Ooh you’re the only one

I’ve been walking all through the night

And dreaming all day

I ain’t got nothing left to say

Except you’re the one

You’re the only one

Yeah you’re the only

You’re the only one

You’re the only one that would pin me up

Just to rip me down

Take your place in my heart

And turn it upside down

Ooh, You’re the only one

You’re the only one

You’re the only one

You’re the only one

You’re the only one

Yeah it’s true

You’re the only one

And I want you

You’re the only one

I’m standing on the edge of the world

All by myself

Thinking ‘bout you and no one else

Cos you’re the one

You’re the only one

Yeah you’re the only one that would pin me up

Just to rip me down

Put an arrow through my heart

And turn it all around

Ooh you’re the only one

You’re the only one

You’re the only one

You’re the only one

You’re the only one

You’re the only one

To put an arrow in my heart

You’re the only one



The only one, Transvision Vamp, 1989