Geen genade!

Een van de over het hoofd geziene juweeltjes van de Stranglers, gewoon omdat het kan en het filmpje past bij deze tijden.

Every day you’re working like a slave

Sweating buckets hoping that you get it right

Will it be as tough tomorrow

Have to wait and see

Life shows no mercy

Every day your love is getting warmer

Just look at her and love her did you get it right

Will she soothe your brow with kisses

Only meant for thee

She’ll show no mercy

She’ll show no mercy

And when you hold her close to you

Just when you’re feeling good it’s true

Life shows no mercy

Life shows no mercy

Life shows no mercy

Life shows no mercy

Everybody has some secret wishes

Just keep your fingers crossed, maybe they’ll all come true

But don’t worry if they just remain a fantasy

Life shows no mercy

Everybody seems the same all over

The search is on for love and comfort constantly

If it comes your way tomorrow, count yourself lucky

Life shows no mercy

Life shows no mercy

And when you hold her close to you

Just when you’re feeling good it’s true

Life shows no mercy

Life shows no mercy

Life shows no mercy

Life shows no mercy



No mercy, 1984