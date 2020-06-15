Geen genade!

Een van de over het hoofd geziene juweeltjes van de Stranglers, gewoon omdat het kan en het filmpje past bij deze tijden.
Every day you’re working like a slave
Sweating buckets hoping that you get it right
Will it be as tough tomorrow
Have to wait and see
Life shows no mercy
Every day your love is getting warmer
Just look at her and love her did you get it right
Will she soothe your brow with kisses
Only meant for thee
She’ll show no mercy
She’ll show no mercy
And when you hold her close to you
Just when you’re feeling good it’s true
Life shows no mercy
Life shows no mercy
Life shows no mercy
Life shows no mercy
Everybody has some secret wishes
Just keep your fingers crossed, maybe they’ll all come true
But don’t worry if they just remain a fantasy
Life shows no mercy
Everybody seems the same all over
The search is on for love and comfort constantly
If it comes your way tomorrow, count yourself lucky
Life shows no mercy
Life shows no mercy
And when you hold her close to you
Just when you’re feeling good it’s true
Life shows no mercy
Life shows no mercy
Life shows no mercy
Life shows no mercy
No mercy, 1984