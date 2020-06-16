Per ongeluk een tijdje getrakteerd op Nederlandse televisie, en dat betekent reclame, reclame en nog eens reclame. Depeche Mode gecensureerd voor een of andere benzinekar. De grijpende handen grijpen wat ze kunnen pakken.
The handshake seals the contract
From the contract, there’s no turning back
The turning point of a career
In Korea being insincere
The holiday was fun-packed
The contract still intact
The grabbing hands grab all they can
All for themselves, after all
The grabbing hands grab all they can
All for themselves, after all
It’s a competitive world
Everything counts in large amounts
The graph on the wall
Tells the story of it all
Picture it now, see just how
The lies and deceit gained a little more power
Confidence taken in
By a suntan and a grin
The grabbing hands grab all they can
All for themselves, after all
The grabbing hands grab all they can
All for themselves, after all
It’s a competitive world
Everything counts in large amounts
Everything counts in large amounts
Everything counts in large amounts
The grabbing hands grab all they can
Everything counts in large amounts
The grabbing hands grab all they can
Everything counts in large amounts
(Everything, everything)
(Everything, everything)
The grabbing hands grab all they can
Everything counts in large amounts
The grabbing hands grab all they can
Everything counts in large amounts
Everything counts in large amounts
Everything counts in large amounts, 1983
Uitgelichte afbeelding: By Nir Nussbaum – Self-photographed, CC BY-SA 2.5, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=68907708