Per ongeluk een tijdje getrakteerd op Nederlandse televisie, en dat betekent reclame, reclame en nog eens reclame. Depeche Mode gecensureerd voor een of andere benzinekar. De grijpende handen grijpen wat ze kunnen pakken.

The handshake seals the contract

From the contract, there’s no turning back

The turning point of a career

In Korea being insincere

The holiday was fun-packed

The contract still intact

The grabbing hands grab all they can

All for themselves, after all

The grabbing hands grab all they can

All for themselves, after all

It’s a competitive world

Everything counts in large amounts

The graph on the wall

Tells the story of it all

Picture it now, see just how

The lies and deceit gained a little more power

Confidence taken in

By a suntan and a grin

The grabbing hands grab all they can

All for themselves, after all

The grabbing hands grab all they can

All for themselves, after all

It’s a competitive world

Everything counts in large amounts

Everything counts in large amounts

Everything counts in large amounts

The grabbing hands grab all they can

Everything counts in large amounts

The grabbing hands grab all they can

Everything counts in large amounts

(Everything, everything)

(Everything, everything)

The grabbing hands grab all they can

Everything counts in large amounts

The grabbing hands grab all they can

Everything counts in large amounts

Everything counts in large amounts



Everything counts in large amounts, 1983

