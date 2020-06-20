Gospelklassieker du jour: I Saw The Light

“Here’s the thing with me and the religious thing. This is the flat-out truth: I find the religiosity and philosophy in the music. I don’t find it anywhere else. Songs like ‘Let Me Rest on a Peaceful Mountain’ or ‘I Saw the Light’—that’s my religion. I don’t adhere to rabbis, preachers, evangelists, all of that. I’ve learned more from the songs than I’ve learned from any of this kind of entity. The songs are my lexicon. I believe the songs…. All my beliefs come out of those old songs, literally, anything from “Let Me Rest on that Peaceful Mountain” to “Keep on the Sunny Side.” You can find all my philosophy in those old songs. I believe in a God of time and space, but if people ask me about that, my impulse is to point them back toward those songs. I believe in Hank Williams singing “I Saw the Light.” I’ve seen the light, too” – Bob Dylan

[Verse 1]

I wandered so aimless life filled with sin

I wouldn’t let my dear savior in

Then Jesus came like a stranger in the night

Praise the Lord I saw the light

[Chorus]

I saw the light I saw the light

No more darkness no more night

Now I’m so happy no sorrow in sight

Praise the Lord I saw the light

[Verse 2]

Just like a blind man I wandered along

Worries and fears I claimed for my own

Then like the blind man that God gave back his sight

Praise the Lord I saw the light

[Chorus]

I saw the light I saw the light

No more darkness no more night

Now I’m so happy no sorrow in sight

Praise the Lord I saw the light

[Verse 3]

I was a fool to wander and a-stray

Straight is the gate and narrow the way

Now I have traded the wrong for the right

Praise the Lord I saw the light

[Chorus]

I saw the light I saw the light

No more darkness no more night

Now I’m so happy no sorrow in sight

Praise the Lord I saw the light

