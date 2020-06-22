Dromen van een liefde die de hele nacht duurt

U herinnert zich vast wel hoe ik de tinnef van Venus in blue jeans heb behandeld.

Het ware tienergevoel, denk niet aan de Undertones maar aan brave bleke jongelui die een meisje grijpen waar ze natuurlijk keurig verkering mee hopen te krijgen en iedere dag zwemmen, wat denk je zeg.

Here comes summer

School is out, oh, happy day

Here comes summer

I’m gonna grab my girl and run away

Here comes summer

We’ll go swimmin’ every day

And let the sun shine bright on my happy summer home

Well, school’s not so bad but summer’s better

It gives me more time to see my girl

Walks through the park ‘neath the shiny moon

When we kiss, she makes my flattop curl

It’s summer

I feel her lips so close to mine

Here comes summer

When we meet our hearts entwine

It’s the greatest

Let’s have summer all the time

Oh, let the sun shine bright on my happy summer home

Here comes summer (here comes summer)

Almost June the sun is bright

Here comes summer (here comes summer)

Drive-in movies every night

(Double features) double features

Lots more time to hold her tight

So let the sun shine bright on my happy summer home

Well, I’ve a long to hold my girl beside me

Sit by the lake ‘til one or two

Go for a drive in the summer moonlight

Dream of a love, the whole night through

It’s summer

She’ll be with me every day

Here comes summer

Meet the gang at Joe’s Cafe

If she’s willing

We’ll go steady right away

Oh, let the sun shine bright on my happy summer home

(Oh, let the sun shine bright)

Here comes summer time at last!



Here comes summer, Jerry Keller, 1959. Cliff Richard heb het ook gedaan.

Van de man die ons ook Venus in blue jeans heeft geschonken.

They don’t make them like this anymore, folks

Thank goodness for that.