Denk er nog maar eens over na

Eind jaren zestig schakelden nogal wat beat/rock/psychedelische bands over op wat we nog steeds countryrock noemen. Mijn Geheime Grote Liefde in het genre is Poco, min of meer voortzetting van Buffalo Springfield (anderen vormden Crosby, STILLS, Nash & YOUNG, die ook nogal in het genre werkten). Van hun tweede lp, Poco. Berg u maar, dit wordt een zomerserie.
You better think twice
About leaving me behind
Make up your mind
About what you’re gonna do
You know it ain’t easy
When your love hurts night and day
Oh, how you please
When I hear you call my name
Breathlessly I await the moment to surround you
Do not fear the song that makes you sing
It’ll offer you wings to fly away
But do not expect to land if you can’t stay
You better think twice
About leaving me behind
Make up your mind
About what you’re gonna do
You take my advice
Oh woman, you’ve got to choose
Take a little time
You got nothing more to lose
In time, you know my melody will haunt you
Your words can make it rhyme so easily
It ain’t no sin when love is real
So come on and let me know just how you feel
You better think twice
About leaving me behind
Make up your mind
About what you’re gonna do
You take my advice
Oh woman, you’ve got to choose
Take a little time
You got nothing more to lose
Yoou better think twice, 1970
Uitgelichte afbeelding: By Source, Fair use, https://en.wikipedia.org/w/index.php?curid=8181224