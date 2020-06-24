Denk er nog maar eens over na

Eind jaren zestig schakelden nogal wat beat/rock/psychedelische bands over op wat we nog steeds countryrock noemen. Mijn Geheime Grote Liefde in het genre is Poco, min of meer voortzetting van Buffalo Springfield (anderen vormden Crosby, STILLS, Nash & YOUNG, die ook nogal in het genre werkten). Van hun tweede lp, Poco. Berg u maar, dit wordt een zomerserie.

You better think twice

About leaving me behind

Make up your mind

About what you’re gonna do

You know it ain’t easy

When your love hurts night and day

Oh, how you please

When I hear you call my name

Breathlessly I await the moment to surround you

Do not fear the song that makes you sing

It’ll offer you wings to fly away

But do not expect to land if you can’t stay

You better think twice

About leaving me behind

Make up your mind

About what you’re gonna do

You take my advice

Oh woman, you’ve got to choose

Take a little time

You got nothing more to lose

In time, you know my melody will haunt you

Your words can make it rhyme so easily

It ain’t no sin when love is real

So come on and let me know just how you feel

You better think twice

About leaving me behind

Make up your mind

About what you’re gonna do

You take my advice

Oh woman, you’ve got to choose

Take a little time

You got nothing more to lose



Yoou better think twice, 1970

Uitgelichte afbeelding: By Source, Fair use, https://en.wikipedia.org/w/index.php?curid=8181224