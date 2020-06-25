Die kastanjemerrie krijg ik nog wel

Gaat het over de Onbereikbare Geliefde Mens, over zeker bruin goedje, of toch echt over een paard?

Countryrock in de zomer, deel II mensen.

Always alone never with a herd

Prettiest mare I’ve ever seen

You’ll have to take my word

I’m going to catch that horse if I can

And when I do I’ll give her my brand

Well I was up on stony ridge after this chestnut mare

I’d been chasin’ her for weeks

Oh, I’d catch a glimpse of her every once in a while

Takin’ her meal, or bathin’

A fine lady

This one day I happened to be real close to her

And I saw her standin’ over there

So I snuck up on her nice and easy

Got my rope out

And I flung it in the air

I’m going to catch that horse if I can

And when I do I’ll give her my brand

And we’ll be friends for life

She’ll be just like a wife

I’m going to catch that horse if I can

Well I got her, and I’m pullin’ on her, and she’s pullin’ back

Like this mule goin’ up a ladder

And I take a choice and I jump up on her

Damned if I don’t land right on top of her

And she takes off, runnin’ up on to the ridge

Higher than I’ve ever been before

She’s runnin’ along just fine, ‘til she stops

And something spooked her

It’s a sidewinder, all coiled and ready to strike

She doesn’t know what to do for a second

But then she jumps off the edge

Me holding on

Above the hills

Higher than eagles were gliding

Suspended in the sky

Over the moon

Straight for the sun we were riding

My eyes were filled with light

Behind us black walls

Below us a bottomless canyon

Floating with no sound

Gulls far below

Seemed to be suddenly rising

Exploding all around

I’m going to catch that horse if I can

And when I do I’ll give her my brand

And we’ll be friends for life

She’ll be just like a wife

I’m going to catch that horse if I can

And we were falling down this crevice

About a mile down I’d say

I look down and I see this red thing below us

Comin’ up real fast

And it’s our reflection in a little pool of water

About six feet wide, and one foot deep

And we’re crawling down right through it

We hit and we splashed it dry

That’s when I lost my hold and she got away

But I’m going to try to get her again some day

I’m going to catch that horse if I can

And when I do I’ll give her my brand

And we’ll be friends for life

She’ll be just like a wife

I’m going to catch that horse

I’m going to catch that horse

I’m going to catch that horse if I can

I’m going to catch that horse if I can



Chestnu mare, The Byrds, 1970

Uitgelichte afbeelding: Door Solipsist – Eigen werk, CC BY-SA 2.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=230159