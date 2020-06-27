De golven zingen Caroline No

Stephen Stills en Neil Young, los van die andere twee maar weer als een beetje Buffalo Springfield, countryrock zomerserie deel IV. De band is verder niets geworden. “De kritiek” was hier niet blij mee, voor mij zijn het zonnige dagen in Villa Kakelbont met Stuart Russell op de radio.

We’ve been through

Some things together

With trunks of memories

Still to come

We found things to do

In stormy weather

Long may you run

(Refrein:)

Long may you run

Long may you run

Although these changes

Have come

With your chrome heart shining

In the sun

Long may you run

(Refrein)

Well, it was

Back in Blind River in 1962

When I last saw you alive

But we missed that shift

On the long decline

Long may you run

(Refrein)

Maybe The Beach Boys

Have got you now

With those waves

Singing “Caroline No”

Rolling down

That empty ocean road

Getting to the surf on time

(Refrein)



Long may you run, Stills-Young Band, 1976