De golven zingen Caroline No

Stephen Stills en Neil Young, los van die andere twee maar weer als een beetje Buffalo Springfield, countryrock zomerserie deel IV. De band is verder niets geworden. “De kritiek” was hier niet blij mee, voor mij zijn het zonnige dagen in Villa Kakelbont met Stuart Russell op de radio.
We’ve been through
Some things together
With trunks of memories
Still to come
We found things to do
In stormy weather
Long may you run
(Refrein:)
Long may you run
Long may you run
Although these changes
Have come
With your chrome heart shining
In the sun
Long may you run
(Refrein)
Well, it was
Back in Blind River in 1962
When I last saw you alive
But we missed that shift
On the long decline
Long may you run
(Refrein)
Maybe The Beach Boys
Have got you now
With those waves
Singing “Caroline No”
Rolling down
That empty ocean road
Getting to the surf on time
(Refrein)
Long may you run, Stills-Young Band, 1976