Als ik een lek heb repareert zij mij

Als The Band geen countryrock is, wie dan wel? (Ik heb het antwoord morgen, maar het is een retorische vraag). Het valt mij trouwens mee of tegen dat bands als Poco en CSNY de Country Hall of Fame hebben gehaald.

Een nummer – interessant niet? _ dat lang in mijn persoonlijke top-10 heeft gestaan als countryrockzomerserie nummer V. Compleet met jodel!

When I get off of this mountain, you know where I wanna go?

Straight down the Mississippi river, to the Gulf of Mexico

To Lake Charles, Louisiana, little Bessie, girl that I once knew

She told me just to come on by, if there’s anything she could do

Up on Cripple Creek she sends me

If I spring a leak she mends me

I don’t have to speak, she defends me

A drunkard’s dream if I ever did see one

Now me and my mate were back at the shack, we had Spike Jones on the box

She said, “I can’t take the way he sings, but I love to hear him talk”

Now there’s one thing in the whole wide world I sure do love to see

That’s how that little love of mine puts her doughnut in my tea

I’m going up on Cripple Creek she sends me

If I spring a leak she mends me

I don’t have to speak, she defends me

A drunkard’s dream if I ever did see one

There’s a flood out in California and up north it’s freezing cold

And this living off the road is getting pretty old

So I guess I’ll call up my big mama, and tell her I’ll be rolling in

But you know, deep down, I’m sorely tempted to go and see my Bessie again

I’m going up on Cripple Creek she sends me

If I spring a leak she mends me

I don’t have to speak, she defends me

A drunkard’s dream if I ever did see one



Up on Cripple Creek, Band, 1969